Daniel Estulin Reveals The Bilderberg Group Secret Plans
Daniel Estulin is an award winning investigative journalist and best selling author of The True Story of the Bilderberg Group published in 64 countries and translated into 41 languages. He has given two speeches at the European Parliament on the Bilderberg Group and the international monetary crisis. In a front page article, Wall Street Italy called Estulin, "one of the few people who understands the current crisis."
In August 2010, he was invited by Fidel Castro for a personal meeting in Havana after Castro had read Bilderberg. In October 2010, Estulin became the first journalist to give a speech to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Venezuelan armed forces on global financial structures and the Bilderberg group. He is the author of 12 books, five of them international bestsellers. He has sold over 6 million copies worldwide. In November-December 2013, his much awaited Bilderberg documentary will be released world wide. His latest book, TransEvolution: The Age of Human Deconstruction, describes the change of paradigm for humanity that shall define its future and threaten its very existence.
