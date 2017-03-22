Coast to coast am -March 22, 2017 - State of the Economy Political Controversies
Political consultant and strategist Roger Stone appeared in the latter half, talking about the 2016 presidential campaign, and news and controversies associated with himself and the Trump administration. Stone spoke about recently recovering from a severe illness-- he believes he was poisoned with polonium, as well as being the victim in a seemingly deliberate hit-and-run broadside car crash in Broward County, while he was on his book tour. He suspects these attacks might have been done to prevent him from testifying in the government hearings on Russian involvement with hacking and election interference. Stone said he's had no associations with any Russians, and his Twitter exchange with Guccifer 2.0 (alleged to be a Russian hacker) was inconsequential.
According to Stone, Trump's election is a repudiation of the globalist agenda of the Clinton/Bush years-- endless wars, erosion of civil liberties, massive spending, huge debt, defacto open borders, and a trade policy sending American jobs overseas. Further, he declared that "there is no doubt whatsoever that Donald Trump was under surveillance at Trump Tower...his phones were bugged, not only at his New York office," but his private residences in Manhattan and Palm Beach, going back years, and this has recently been justified because of the suspicion of his colluding with the Russians.
Continue Reading >>>
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Unknown
Labels: Roger Stone
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment