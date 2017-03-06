GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Clif High Webbot Predicts : Massive Financial Shock In Early 2017


Clif High Webbot 2017: Global Economic Collapse Prediction For 2017
Web Bots Predict Massive Financial Shock In Early 2017: ‘Confusion, Bond Market Degradation, Crumbling Of Everything’




















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by
Labels:

1 comment:

  1. The 30-share Sensex was down 6.94 points at 29041.25, while the Nifty was down 5.95 points or 0.07% at 8957.50. The market breadth remained narrow with 1,065 shares having advanced, 874 shares having declined, while 100 shares were unchanged. capitalstars

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)