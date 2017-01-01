CIA Insider: My Sources Say Trump Was Surveilled By Deep State

Former CIA agent Larry Johnson confirms the accusations made in Trumps 'Obama wiretapping tweets' and backs up the claims with evidence.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment