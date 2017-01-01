GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
CERN & THE BIRTHING OF THE ANTI-CHRIST
D Wave Model 10 is now apparently comprised of Tubulin Dimers of warm and wet quantum entangled qubits making it equivalent now to the human brain that comprehends, thinks & births thoughts and ideas. Anthony Patch believes that, in conjuction with DWave, CERN will be used to launch "The Age of Aquarius" in the spirit realm and maintaining the'Opening of Portals' this August/September. This is the formal launching of the "Beast system" and it's agenda spoken of in the book of Revelations.
