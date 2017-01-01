GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Canada is Now The New Eldorado for The Illegal Aliens
The crackdown on immigration in the United States under the Trump administration has turned Buffalo, New York into a hiding spot for undocumented immigrants hoping to escape the Department of Homeland Security and eventually make their way to Canada, where they can claim refugee status.
VICE News Tonight correspondent Roberto Ferdman followed José Castillo, who recently decided he had no other alternative, as he fled the United States to make his journey to Canada and restart his life. He sought sanctuary in a church in Buffalo for weeks, where his family joined him so they could sneak their way up to the border.
