Can you Stop your Cell Phone from Tracking you?

I was watching a video on YouTube this afternoon. A man took a phone apart to show that even without the battery a cell phone can track you due to a tiny watch battery hidden behind a cover with four screws. Various phones are different but they all have the extra hidden battery.
However, of what use is that info? I have a much better
solution, using an 11 square inch sheet of aluminum foil that I carry in
my SUV. It takes just nine seconds to wrap my phone in the foil (I
timed it).
Normally you will never need this, but should you ever choose to visit a mistress or sneak into a Donald Trump rally--
Warm regards to all,
Jack Luna
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment