British Parliament Under Attack
Westminster attack: 'Terrorist incident' outside UK parliament.
A police officer has been stabbed and several people injured following an attack outside parliament in Westminster.
Pictures from central London show a number of people being treated outside the parliament and along Westminster Bridge.
The events of the attack are still not clear, but police say they're treating it as a "terrorist incident" until they know otherwise.
The assailant has allegedly been shot by police.
The incident took place on the first anniversary of attacks on Brussels in Belgium.
