GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
BREAKING: WORLD WAR 3 HAS BEGUN
We are living in the last days before all hell breaks loose (War, NWO...). Jesus Christ is coming very very soon! Are you ready? Jesus Christ is the one and only way to overcome. Please don't wait even another day. Receive Jesus as your Savior now. Romans 10:9,10, 13 That if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. For “whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment