BREAKING -- Trump Wiretap Was Probably Done Via British GCHQ

RT ran an interview yesterday with retired CIA analyst, Larry Johnson. Johnson pointed out that the carefully-crafted denials by US Intel officials that they did not order the bugging of Trump Tower in New York within a month of the November 8 election may actually be true.
Johnson
pointed out that a highly-classified job aimed at a domestic target
could easily have been done by the British Government Communications
Headquarters, or GCHQ, then the results shared with both the
intelligence community, as well as important American politicians.
[insert]
The
word in the community is that Admiral Michael Rogers, the Director of
the NSA, apparently blew the whistle on the operation when he held a
meeting with President-Elect Trump at Trump Towers shortly after the
election and told him what he was up against.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment