BREAKING TRUMP New Travel Ban to predominantly Muslim countries extreme vetting March 6 2017 News
President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order placing a 90-day ban on people from six mainly Muslim nations. Iraq - which was covered in the previous seven-nation order - has been removed from the new one after agreeing additional visa vetting measures.
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
