GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
BREAKING: " #Obama Wiretapped Trump Without A Warrant" - Judge Napolitano
Dear CIA. Congratulations - you've just confirmed that you've violated every Americans RIGHT TO PRIVACY! NSA YOU ARE NEXT! This is what happens when you don't stick to your mission of spying OUTSIDE THE USA! This is what happens when you ABUSE POWER! BILLIONS of our tax monies wasted. Obama was the biggest threat to the American way of life...Obama hated Americans, the Constitution, and free market capitalism. He destroyed our economy with measures like the ACA and immigration amnesty. The “Affordable” Care Act has been nothing short of a disaster. Keep your hands off us! Send obama to prison. Obama's was the most corrupt administration ever.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment