BREAKING NEWS - #Trump White House - Russian Intel Sources REVEALED

Date: Thursday March 30, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday,
March 30: EU Boss Threatens To Break Up USA - European Union boss
Jean-Claude Juncker threatened Trump over his support for Brexit. We'll
cover the Obama administration admitting they surveilled Trump. On
today's show we'll be joined by survivalist expert James Wesley Rawles
and Britain's Tommy Robinson. We'll also discuss Google and George Soros
teaming up to further censor the internet. We'll take your calls on
this worldwide broadcast. Tune in!
