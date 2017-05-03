GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
BREAKING News! Coup D'Etat Taking Place Now against #Trump Sunday 3/5/17
White House calls for investigation into unsubstantiated claims Barack Obama ordered 'wiretap' on Donald Trump
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! said Trump on twitter , Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! he added
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
