BREAKING - CNN Insider Confirms CIA Controls CNN & Most Other MSM Outlets

Our CNN insider had been out of touch with us for several days. We were starting to wonder what was going on, but in our latest communication, our CNN insider did confirm our biggest fears. The CIA is indeed attempting, with all their might, to control the message to the masses!
They
are embedded with all of the mainstream media – CNN, NBC, Huffington
Post, New York Times, Washington Post, probably Fox, as well.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment