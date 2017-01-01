Benjamin Fulford with a Brief Message From the White Dragon Society - March 31st 2017
Obama linked planed filled with Afghan Heroin and North Korean amphetamines impounded in Caribbean
By Benjamin Fulford
March 31st, 2017
Former US President Barack Obama, in custody of the US military police, has informed on his drug dealing bosses, according to sources in Japanese military intelligence. As a result of this, an airplane filled with Afghan Heroin and North Korean amphetamines was impounded at Argyle International Airport on St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean, the sources say. The money raised from this drug flight was intended to be used to finance the operations of Daesh (formerly known as ISIS), the sources say. This impoundment follows the capture of an Obama linked ship containing 4.2 tons of cocaine, the sources note.
