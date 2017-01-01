Benjamin Fulford Update : Rothschilds surrender US Corporation bankrupt USA Republic accepts shared human destiny

The Satan worshipping cabal suffered crushing defeats last week on all fronts multiple sources agree. The biggest news is that US President Donald Trump announced last week that the cabal owned United States Corporation founded in 1861 has been replaced with the Republic of the United States of America that was founded in 1776.
Posted by benjamin
March 20, 2017
The Satan worshipping cabal suffered crushing defeats last week on all fronts multiple sources agree. The biggest news is that US President Donald Trump announced last week that the cabal owned United States Corporation founded in 1861 has been replaced with the Republic of the United States of America that was founded in 1776. For details on this see here:
http://alcuinbramerton.blogspot.jp/
That is why the talk of US government functions shutting down on March 15th as the US $20 trillion debt limit was reached failed to materialize. The debt belonged to the Corporation, not the Republic. The Corporation has been declared bankrupt and the debt null and void, multiple sources agree. That is because United States Corporation Secretary of State and slave to Corporation top shareholder David Rockefeller Jr. Rex Tillerson failed in his effort to get funding for it in Asia last week, Asian secret society sources say.
Japanese imperial family sources say Rockefeller bagman Henry Kissinger showed up with Rex Tillerson and both threatened the Imperial family in a failed effort to get them to cash a bogus 4京(kei) yen (40 trillion dollar) World Bank bond so that they could keep the US Corporation going and place their flunky Ichiro Ozawa as Prime Minister of Japan. Ozawa is despised in Japanese government circles and will not be allowed near the Prime Minister’s office so the request was denied, Japanese right wing sources say.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by benjamin
March 20, 2017
The Satan worshipping cabal suffered crushing defeats last week on all fronts multiple sources agree. The biggest news is that US President Donald Trump announced last week that the cabal owned United States Corporation founded in 1861 has been replaced with the Republic of the United States of America that was founded in 1776. For details on this see here:
http://alcuinbramerton.blogspot.jp/
That is why the talk of US government functions shutting down on March 15th as the US $20 trillion debt limit was reached failed to materialize. The debt belonged to the Corporation, not the Republic. The Corporation has been declared bankrupt and the debt null and void, multiple sources agree. That is because United States Corporation Secretary of State and slave to Corporation top shareholder David Rockefeller Jr. Rex Tillerson failed in his effort to get funding for it in Asia last week, Asian secret society sources say.
Japanese imperial family sources say Rockefeller bagman Henry Kissinger showed up with Rex Tillerson and both threatened the Imperial family in a failed effort to get them to cash a bogus 4京(kei) yen (40 trillion dollar) World Bank bond so that they could keep the US Corporation going and place their flunky Ichiro Ozawa as Prime Minister of Japan. Ozawa is despised in Japanese government circles and will not be allowed near the Prime Minister’s office so the request was denied, Japanese right wing sources say.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more