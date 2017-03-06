GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

Benjamin Fulford Update - Mar 6, 2017

Desperate counter attack by S[a]tanic mafia failing on all fronts as human liberation nears.
We are witnessing desperate attempts around the world by the S[a]tan worshipping Khazarian mafia to reverse recent defeats and remain in power. However, these efforts are failing on all fronts and more and more prominent S[a]tanists are disappearing.

























