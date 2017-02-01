Benjamin Fulford : Spills The beans on The NWO Plans

There is a plan for the world - a New World Order - devised by a British/American/European financial elite of immense wealth and power, with centuries-old historical roots.
This oligarchy controls the politicians, the courts, the educational institutions, the food, the natural resources, the foreign policies, the economies and the money of most nations. And, they control the major media, which is why we know nothing about them.
Modern democracy, as we know it, is less than 250 years old. For most of history, except for this brief period, the world has been ruled by powerful elites who wielded absolute power over their societies, controlled the wealth and resources of their known world, and dominated their people by force. The New World Order cabal plans to restore this model of totalitarian rule on a global scale.
The endgame will be a one-world government presiding over the earth for the benefit of global oligarchs and their superclass functionaries, leaving the mass of humanity as serfs, to serve the elite, while suffering impoverishment and immiseration. The plan includes scientifically engineered global population reduction (viruses/vaccines/genetically-modified food), cutting the world's population to less than one billion, leaving the earth's resources for the exclusive use of this global oligarchy.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment