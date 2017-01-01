GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Benjamin Fulford : The Cabal Planning to Murder more than 4 Billion Humans
We are constantly inundated with poisons forced on us through GMO foods, pharmaceuticals, fluoridated water supply, microwave radiation, and chemtrails. Some will buy into the whole global warming/population control agenda because they have been force fed this garbage their whole lives and are no longer capable of critical thinking. For those that think the world is over populated due to food and energy shortages, you need to understand that the multi-national corporations create these shortages by forcing farmers not to grow, limiting development of new technologies etc., all to manipulate prices for their own gain. God never advocated population control but Satan does. The U.S Military Will Use Weather as a Weapon on AMERICAN Citizens .
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
