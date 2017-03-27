Ben Fulford Latest Update - March 27, 2017
Immortality and exponential expansion into the universe will come after final cabal defeat
March 27, 2017
Last week somebody hacked into my computer so that the video at the link below started playing as soon as I turned it on. It purports to show the destruction of the Black Night Satellite that many people in US intelligence agencies like the NSA insist has been stopping humans from leaving the planet earth.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ge_oA...
This news coincides with announcements by NASA of age reversing pills and faster than light travel technology that will allow us to go to visit newly discovered earth like planets.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetec...
http://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/...
CIA sources are also saying a secret presidential order was given to release free energy technology as well as existing anti-aging technology.
The only thing that is blocking humanity from this future of immortality and exponential expansion into the universe is now a small group of people clinging to control of financial computers at the Federal Reserve Board, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the BIS. These computers need to be physically seized in order to allow the issuance of unlimited funds to let humanity spread its wings and fly.
