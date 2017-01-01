GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

Are Democrats Plotting To Impeach #Trump ?

Donald Trump is the most controversial U.S. President for decades. Every elected official should be scrutinized, but are the Democrats going further? Is there a secret conspiracy to force Trump out of office






both democrats and republicans are guilty of letting their political afiliations override their common sense. i hate things like this because it just causes people to fucking bicker and get salty. im not a liberal, a democrat, or a republican. there isnt a single "good" political party. the hard truth is, our country is pretty fucked up right now, and i just dont see trump doing anything to help with that﻿














