Anonymous We Know What The Elites Use To Divide And Distract You

This is the latest anonymous message from 2017. This could be of interest to you! While Jim Carrey makes fun of the illuminati and their symbols, we see people such as the great George Carlin or Shia LaBeouf exposing the new world order. In this video we show you what the elites use to divide and distract you, from fake or unimportant press articles to making stars out of stupid people like the cash me outside girl and other not so recent examples.
Important events could take place this year. Will 2017 be the year of the change? Watch the following material to find out!
