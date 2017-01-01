GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Anonymous The Dark Secrets Of David Rockefeller (1915-2017)
David Rockefeller has passed away on 20 march 2017. Rockefeller has lived to be 101 years old and has survived 7 heart transplants! These are his family's darkest secrets!
This is the latest anonymous message from 2017. You must watch this! Important events are going to happen this year. Will 2017 be the year of the change? Everybody has to see this to find out!
Full documentary about how the Rockefeller family has become one of the most wealthy and most powerful families on earth.
1. Early life of John D. Rockefeller
This video shows the chronological time-line of the Rockefeller family, starting with how William Avery 'Devil Bill' Rockefeller Sr. (1810-1906) schooled his son John D. Rockefeller (1839-1937) to be a cunning businessman. 'Devil Bill' Rockefeller's son John D. Rockefeller became successful in the commodities trade at a very young age
2. The creation of the biggest oil monopoly in the world.
John D. Rockefeller then decided to seek his fortune elsewhere and moved to Cleveland Ohio, where the oil business began to boom. There he established an oil refinery and gained prosperity through cunning plots, ruthlessness, conspiracy, shady deals and other criminal deeds. John D's. "Standard Oil" company would grow and expand to become the biggest oil monopoly in the world. The Standard Oil monopoly got so big and powerful, that in 1911, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that the oil company violated the US Antitrust Law and that it had to be split up. This created various new successful Rockefeller oil companies, such as Exxon-Mobil (Esso), Chevron Corporation, Texaco and Gulf Oil. Having a positive effect on the stock market, the 1911 Supreme Court decision in effect made the Rockefeller family even more rich and powerful.
The Rockefellers have always had intimate business and family relations with other powerful family dynasties, such as the Morgan banking family, members of the steel magnates of the Carnegie family, the DuPont family and the Rothschild banking families from Europe. The Rockefellers were connected to the Union Pacific Railroad company of E.H. Harriman. They were involved in the sponsorship of the Kuhn & Loeb bank in the United Kingdom and they had numerous business deals with Hitler's Nazi regime in Germany. There were the instrumental force behind the German chemical company I.G. Farben, which built and controlled the concentration camp Auschwitz, situated around the I.G. Farben chemical factory. Rockefeller's Standard Oil patented fuel even powered the entire Nazi air force 'the Luftwaffe'.
3. David Rockefeller in the 20th and 21st century.
During the 20th century David Rockefeller and other descendants of John D. Rockefeller maintained their wealth through banking, oil and expanded their power through politics and think-tanks or other non government organisations (NGOs). David Rockefeller, the oldest member of the Rockefeller family, is one of the founding members of the secretive Bilderberg Group, the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations.
4. The full dominance of the Rockefeller empire
The power of the Rockefeller family is not limited to the oil industry, they control large portions of the banking industry, the central banking system in the US through the Federal Reserve and overseas the European Central Bank. Through Rockefeller-controlled companies, organisations, think-tanks and other NGO's the family created The United Nations, Bilderberg Group, Trilateral Commission, Council on Foreign Relations, Planned Parenthood, the Population Council, the Council of the Americas and the Rockefeller Foundation. Among other Rockefeller companies are: Monsanto, United Airlines, American Airlines, American Railroads, AT&T, Honeywell, Quaker Oats, and AXA Equitable Life Insurance. The estimated combined Rockefeller fortune is so big that it can be expressed in percentages of the entire US economy. The ultimate plan of these international oligarchs is to enslave humanity under a tyrannical one world government, ruled and controlled by them.
