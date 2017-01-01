GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Ancient Hidden Technology | Michael Tellinger
A man who is a discovery-man, Michael Tellinger, is an author, scientist and explorer. Michael has made some really groundbreaking discoveries about ancient vanished civilizations at the southern tip of Africa. His continued efforts and analytical scientific approach have produced stunning new evidence that will force us to rethink our origins and rewrite our history books. Michael has discovered that the Sumerian civilization left behind a detailed account of human activity in millions of clay tablets that continue to reveal critical human behavior and outlines the relationship between the Anunnaki gods and the people of Sumeria.
Scholars have told us that the first civilization on Earth emerged in a land called Sumeria some 6000 years ago. And new archaeological and scientific discoveries made by Michael Tellinger, Johan Heine and a team of leading scientists, show that the Sumerians and even the Egyptians inherited all their knowledge and technology from an earlier civilization.
