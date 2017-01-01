Alex Jones (STREAMED Commercial Free) Sunday 3/19/17: Obama Did Spy On Trump & Family

Date: Sunday March 19, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, March 19: Tensions With North Korea Escalate As Russia Investigation Fizzles Out - North Korea has threatened to "nuke" the United States "if a single bullet is fired" amid tensions between both countries and China. House Intelligence chairman Nunez has stated there is "No evidence of collusion" between the Trump camp and Russia. We'll also take your calls on today's worldwide broadcast.
