Alex Jones Show (Streamed Commercial Free) Sunday 3/12/17: SNL Lies and Disinformation

Date: Sunday March 12, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday,
March 12: SNL Lies About Infowars, Trump - SNL produced a skit attacking
Infowars and Trump with lies and disinformation. We explain what's
really going on. We also look into reports on the White House intruder
who got close to the president, which brings back how the Secret Service
encouraged Trump to use his tower instead because it offered more
security than the White House. The elites are getting more desperate to
stop Trump. Tune in!
