Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Sunday 3/26/17: Alex Clarifies His Pizzagate Statement

Date: Sunday March 26, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, March 26: Back to Square One on Obamacare - Republican party efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare ultimately failed Friday, handing President Trump his first major legislative defeat. We'll break down what happens next with the Unaffordable Care Act, and look at how violence at pro-Trump rallies was blamed on Trump supporters. We'll also get the latest on the left's crazy Russia-Trump conspiracy theory, and take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
I'm curious why NO ONE( Alex jones especially) is coving the NEW recording and video of Podesta torturing a child.ReplyDelete