Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 3/20/17: David Horowitz, Roger Stone
Date: Monday March 20, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, March 20: NSA Docs Show Trump Surveillance - We continue breaking down the NSA's electronic surveillance of President Donald Trump, as proven in documents provided to Infowars. Investigative journalist Dr. Jerome Corsi and Cold Case posse investigator Michael Zullo expand on their findings, which show Trump was apparently under surveillance from 2004 through 2009, the first year of Obama’s presidency. We'll also talk with best-selling author David Horowitz about why he believes the Obama administration spied on Trump, and take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
