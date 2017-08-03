GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Wednesday 3/8/17: Eddie Bravo, Dr. Edward Group

 Date: Wednesday March 08, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, March 8: Hunt For Wikileaks Source Begins - The latest Wikileaks release titled, "Vault 7," confirms years of Infowars reporting on the CIA. Facebook and the MSM are censoring the revelations coming from the data dump. Dr. Edward Group of the Global Healing Center joins Alex in studio to expose the hidden fungus epidemic spreading throughout America. Jiu-Jitsu expert Eddie Bravo will also be in studio to discuss the famous Joe Rogan episode 911 Podcast and more. We'll take your calls on today's worldwide transmission.























