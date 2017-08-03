Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Wednesday 3/8/17: Eddie Bravo, Dr. Edward Group

Date: Wednesday March 08, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday,
March 8: Hunt For Wikileaks Source Begins - The latest Wikileaks
release titled, "Vault 7," confirms years of Infowars reporting on the
CIA. Facebook and the MSM are censoring the revelations coming from the
data dump. Dr. Edward Group of the Global Healing Center joins Alex in
studio to expose the hidden fungus epidemic spreading throughout
America. Jiu-Jitsu expert Eddie Bravo will also be in studio to discuss
the famous Joe Rogan episode 911 Podcast and more. We'll take your calls
on today's worldwide transmission.
