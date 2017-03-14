Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Tuesday 3/14/17: Dr. Michael Savage

Date: Tuesday March 14, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday,
March 14: North Korea Threatens "Merciless Attack" - We'll cover the
latest threat from North Korea as they threaten a 'merciless attack' if
the U.S. doesn't stop drills in South Korea. Dr. Michael Savage will
join today's broadcast to discuss Trump's ongoing battle against
globalism. We'll also look at a recent Pentagon report confirming the
U.S. power grid is open to a cyberattack.
We will also take your calls
on this worldwide transmission.
