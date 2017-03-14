GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Tuesday 3/14/17: Dr. Michael Savage

 Date: Tuesday March 14, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, March 14: North Korea Threatens "Merciless Attack" - We'll cover the latest threat from North Korea as they threaten a 'merciless attack' if the U.S. doesn't stop drills in South Korea. Dr. Michael Savage will join today's broadcast to discuss Trump's ongoing battle against globalism. We'll also look at a recent Pentagon report confirming the U.S. power grid is open to a cyberattack.
We will also take your calls on this worldwide transmission.














