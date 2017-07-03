GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Tuesday 3/7/17: Steve Pieczenik, Michael Snyder
Date: Tuesday March 07, 2017 Today on The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, March 7: Wikileaks Dumps on CIA - Wikileaks publishes a massive trove of Central Intelligence Agency documents entitled, "Year Zero," laying out the CIA's global covert hacking program, including their ability to listen in to people through Samsung Smart TVs, their ability to hack cars and carry out "undetectable assassinations," and their ability to exploit Apple iPhone, Google Android and Microsoft Windows devices. Author Michael Snyder discusses why it's hard to keep government spooks out of your electronic devices completely. And investigative journalist Jerome Corsi goes in-depth on how Obamacare is intended to destroy middle-class home ownership. We'll also take your calls on today's powerful broadcast.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Labels: Alex Jones Show, Michael Snyder, Steve Pieczenik
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment