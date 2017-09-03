GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Thursday 3/9/17: News & Commentary
Date: Thursday March 09, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, March 9: Truman Was Right About The CIA – The fight to repeal ObamaCare continues as Paul Ryan’s Obamacare 2.0 is called out for being misleading. FBI director James Comey told a cybersecurity conference Wednesday that there is no such thing as privacy in America. Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report joins today’s broadcast to discuss his reason for ‘leaving the left’ and the battle between mainstream and alternative media. We will cover the latest WikiLeaks revelations as well as Trump’s decision to send B52’s to South Korea. We’ll also take your calls on today’s worldwide transmission.
