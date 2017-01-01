Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Thursday 3/23/17: Dr. Steve Pieczenik
Date: Thursday March 23, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, March 23: London & Obamacare Repeal Vote - ISIS claims responsibility for London Wednesday which claimed the lives of four people, including one American. We'll continue looking at the healthcare showdown in Washington with the final vote on the repeal of Obamacare set to take place. Technology researcher Nick Begich joins the show to break down revelations in Wikileaks' Vault 7 CIA document trove. Dr. Steve Pieczenik also covers the deep state's attempted coup against President Trump. We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Dylan Dog
Labels: Steve Pieczenik
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment