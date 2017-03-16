Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Thursday 3/16/17: Mcain Calls Rand Paul Russian Agent

Date: Thursday March 16, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, March 16: Disgusting McDonald’s Calls Trump “Disgusting” - McDonald’s sparked controversy after tweeting out that Trump is a “disgusting excuse of a president” with “tiny hands.” Despite being deleted, the tweet is prompting calls for a boycott of the already-struggling fast food chain. Social commentator Mark Dice speaks out on the issue and also reveals how washed-up rappers are trying to remain relevant by attacking Trump. Tune in!
