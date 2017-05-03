GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Sunday 3/5/17: Alex's Message To #Trump
Date: Sunday March 05, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, March 5: Coup Against President Trump Happening Now! - President Trump accuses the Obama administration of illegally tapping Trump Tower phone calls, and continues to highlight Democrats' hypocritical ties to Russia. Meanwhile, the former president denies authorizing the wiretaps, as the extent of the spying comes into question. We'll break down all the latest concerted efforts by the fake stream media and butt-hurt Dems to dethrone the incoming president. We'll also take your phone calls during this worldwide edition.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment