Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Monday 3/6/17: Military Initiative, Bruce Fein
Date: Monday March 06, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, March 6: CNN Spying on Trump? - CNN released footage of a heated discussion between President Trump and his senior advisors from a spy cam pointed right at the Oval Office. This comes amid allegations from Trump that former President Obama wiretapped the Trump Tower, claims which have validity given Obama's mass dragnet surveillance program and his open hostility toward Trump. Constitutional lawyer Bruce Fein discusses what's really going on. Tune in!
