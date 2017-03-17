GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Friday 3/17/17: Larry C. Johnson

 Date: Friday March 17, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, March 17: Bombshell: U.S. May Strike N. Korea After They Announce "Total War" - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to meet with Donald Trump at the White House. Former CIA and State Dep. official Larry C. Johnson joins today's broadcast to share details about Trump's wiretapping claim. We'll also discuss the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and Google's crackdown on "offensive" speech. Tune in!





















