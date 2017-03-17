Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Friday 3/17/17: Larry C. Johnson

Date: Friday March 17, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday,
March 17: Bombshell: U.S. May Strike N. Korea After They Announce "Total
War" - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to meet with Donald Trump
at the White House. Former CIA and State Dep. official Larry C. Johnson
joins today's broadcast to share details about Trump's wiretapping
claim. We'll also discuss the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and Google's
crackdown on "offensive" speech. Tune in!
