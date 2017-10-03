Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Friday 3/10/17: Jesse James, Roger Stone

Date: Friday March 10, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday,
March 10: Prosperity Under Trump Explodes - In a selectively distributed
report from the White House delivered to Infowars, Trump outlines what
he's accomplished in his first 50 days. The president also points to
Drudge’s ‘Great Again’ praise of the new jobs report showing a reversal
of the economic decline fueled by the globalists. Trump insider Roger
Stone reveals breaking news and Jesse James reveals the gameplan to
restore America. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment