GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Alex Jones (Commercial Free) Friday 3/10/17: Jesse James, Roger Stone

 Date: Friday March 10, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, March 10: Prosperity Under Trump Explodes - In a selectively distributed report from the White House delivered to Infowars, Trump outlines what he's accomplished in his first 50 days. The president also points to Drudge’s ‘Great Again’ praise of the new jobs report showing a reversal of the economic decline fueled by the globalists. Trump insider Roger Stone reveals breaking news and Jesse James reveals the gameplan to restore America. Tune in!















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)