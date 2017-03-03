Alex Jones (BREAKING NEWS SPECIAL) Friday 3/3/17: #Trump Is Right Again

Date: Friday March 03, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday,
March 3: Trump is right AGAIN - Police say the suspect behind the recent
bomb threats of Jewish synagogues is an anti-Trump communist in yet
another example of a hate crime perpetrated by the left. We also look
into Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) past association with Russian President
Putin, which came to light after Schumer claimed it's the Trump
administration that's connected to Russia. Also, DC insider and author
Len Colodny reveals the depth of the deep state. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment