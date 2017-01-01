ALERT -- China Preparing for War with #Trump

China Boosts Military Budget by 7 % in Preparation for War with the WEST , Meanwhile Trump boosts the American military budget by 54 billion while borrowing money from China to fight wars in the middle east. This will turn out interesting.
China's National People's Congress (NPC) provided no breakdown on numbers on its defence budget
increase, but NPC spokesperson Fu Ying confirmed an increase of 7%.
This would bring the number to over a trillion yuan (RMB1.044 trillion
or $151.5 billion) for the first time in China's history.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment