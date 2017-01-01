GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
After Releasing Donald Trump’s Tax Returns, Rachel Maddow Got The Worst News Ever!
Congratulations to Rachel Maddow. U made an idiot of yourself. Now u and investigative journalist should both go to prison for revealing confidential IRS tax info.
Trump paid higher tax rate (25%) than Obama. Rachel Maddow looks like idiot. Dems look like fools. Obama must be the tax cheat. Obama didn't pay his fair share.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Lisa Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment