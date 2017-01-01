2018: THE YEAR OF ROTHSCHILD INDUCED GLOBAL CURRENCY CHAOS?

A 1988 edition of the Rothschild-controlled Economist magazine predicted a world currency by the year 2018. If that 30 year prediction is to manifest, it will be achieved through the implementation of sheer chaos among the world's top currencies. Then like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the world will be forced to accept the new global currency and the Bankster's evil plan. Joe from Realist News and the Jsnip4 You Tube channel joins me to discuss this, an much much more.
