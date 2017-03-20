GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
2017 The Most Important Elections in #France History -- Stefan Molyneux
The Truth About France, Immigration and Radicalization
With the French Presidential election upcoming, the topic of Immigration and the impact of the European Migrant Crisis remains an incredibly important campaign issue. On July 17th, 2016, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls made a startling claim: "Terrorism will be a part of our daily lives for a long time. Let's be clear: Times have changed.“ Is terrorism, violence and economic migration something the French people will truly accept as the new normal? On April 23rd, 2017, France will hold their Presidential election featuring National Front leader Marine Le Pen, Independent Candidate Emmanuel Macron, the Socialist Party’s Benoit Hamon, Left Party’s Jean-Luc Melenchon and Conservative candidate Francois Fillon. What future will the French people choose?
