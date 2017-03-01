1 ounce of silver buys 3-6 months of food | 2 ounce of gold buys a house

Using Venezuela today and the Great Depression of 1929-1939:
1 ounce of silver buys 3-6 months of food...let's use 3 months.
1 ounce of gold buys a house??? Let's say 5 oz of gold to be safe.
5
ounces of gold and 160 ounces of silver (minimum), should buy (pay-off)
your house and provide enough food for a family of 4 for a total of 10
years.
NEEDS in life: water, food, clothing, and shelter.
When
prepping for a scenario like this, I would begin by prepping water,
food, and personal protection items before worrying about monetary
survival.
