GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

1 ounce of silver buys 3-6 months of food | 2 ounce of gold buys a house

 Using Venezuela today and the Great Depression of 1929-1939:
1 ounce of silver buys 3-6 months of food...let's use 3 months.
1 ounce of gold buys a house??? Let's say 5 oz of gold to be safe.
5 ounces of gold and 160 ounces of silver (minimum), should buy (pay-off) your house and provide enough food for a family of 4 for a total of 10 years.
NEEDS in life: water, food, clothing, and shelter.
When prepping for a scenario like this, I would begin by prepping water, food, and personal protection items before worrying about monetary survival.

























