What Donald Trump Does Not Want You To Know About Iran
Zionist run the world bank's and Iran is not part of it so Zionist use American military to destroy iran
And the World Bank confiscated over 250 Billion of Iranian assets. Welcome to the NWO.
Transcript : today's the superbowl what will I talk 0:01 about lady gaga no I refuse to I want to 0:04 talk about something important something 0:06 that everyone should understand and that 0:08 is the looming war that we're about to 0:10 have with Iran now this is a subject 0:13 that has been ignored by alternative 0:15 media especially amongst the probe 0:17 Donald Trump echo chamber alternative 0:19 media that refuses to talk about this 0:21 for a very specific reason because it 0:24 shows a very troubling sign for Donald 0:26 Trump now as we're talking think Donald 0:28 Trump has been president us and Iranian 0:31 relations have plummeted and we are 0:33 edging closer to war with that country 0:35 to the point where even Donald Trump's 0:37 press secretary son Sean Spicer falsely 0:41 accused Iran of attacking us naval 0:43 vessels in a supposed to act of war 0:46 fabricating information lying to the 0:49 American public trying to provoke a 0:51 response in order to allow the United 0:54 States to invade that country which is 0:57 idiotic 0:57 why I ran this is a country that has 1:00 been fighting Isis inside of Syria has 1:03 been battling al-qaeda on its northern 1:05 border and has been calling out 1:07 saudi arabia for being the chief 1:09 exporter of not only one hobby isn't but 1:11 financially supporting extremist radical 1:13 Islamic groups all over the freaking 1:15 world including Isis inside of Syria but 1:18 yet 1:19 Mathis our defense secretary called Iran 1:23 the biggest state sponsor of terrorism I 1:26 guess he didn't read the 28 pages from 1:28 the not 11 report that were made public 1:30 to the American people showing how the 1:33 diary the saudi arabians were involved 1:35 in 911 now why is this happening 1:37 well Saudi Arabia has an alliance with 1:39 Israel and they have made geopolitical 1:42 decisions together against Iran because 1:44 they hate Iran Saudi Arabia hates Iran 1:47 because they have another huge oil 1:50 reserve that threatens their oil 1:53 monopoly inside of the Middle East and 1:55 Israel hates Iran because they support 1:57 the Palestinian that was you know that 1:59 Iranians have supported Hezbollah have 2:01 supported the Palestinians and of course 2:03 that has angered the Israelis but why 2:05 did Donald Trump decide to put Iran on 2:08 the travel ban list and not freaking 2:10 saudi arabia and now we have 2:13 the Prime Minister of Israel Netanyahu 2:15 saying that there should be new 2:16 sanctions on iran I guess what Donald 2:18 Trump has just put new sanctions on iran 2:21 iran was just testing its missiles in 2:26 their annual military exercises that the 2:28 United States new would take place and 2:30 they took advantage of this in order to 2:32 show the world that this was a 2:34 provocation and now Donald Trump is 2:36 launching new sanctions on Iran also 2:39 very important fact Israel and Saudi 2:42 Arabia have both supported radical 2:44 Islamic terrorist groups inside of Syria 2:45 to get rid of Bashar al-assad's just 2:47 thought you should know that and because 2:49 of these new sanctions Iran has dumped 2:51 the u.s. petrol dollar in a huge 2:53 economic move and with the sanctions we 2:56 have Donald Trump committing more 2:57 economic warfare between these two 2:59 countries as we're seeing it unfold in 3:01 front of us 3:02 supposedly after this new missile tests 3:04 and now Trump is tweeting that quote 3:06 Iran is playing with fire and that he 3:09 won't be as kind as Obama his 3:12 vice-president Pence is warning Iran 3:14 supposedly think twice before testing 3:16 this new truck administration and Iran 3:19 is not backing down Iran is saying we 3:21 will fire roaring missiles at the 3:23 enemies after this public twitter spat 3:26 between Iran and the United States but 3:28 what is Donald Trump doing because this 3:30 makes no sense this is an unwise foreign 3:32 policy decision that is not meant to go 3:34 after radical Islamic terrorism but 3:36 neoconservative goals that have been 3:38 outlined and planned since george w bush 3:41 took office even before that with a 3:43 project for a new american century which 3:44 you should google why is the following 3:46 Hillary Clinton's doctoring Hillary 3:48 Clinton who said she would invade Iran 3:50 if you would become president former CIA 3:53 director said we need to kill bar Russia 3:54 what's next for Donald Trump 3:55 flip-flopping on this major issue not 3:58 going after the root cause of terrorism 4:00 but creating are horrible situation 4:02 within the Middle East especially 4:03 diplomatic alee edging us closer to war 4:06 what's next what you were going to go 4:08 after Russia 4:09 oh yeah yeah yeah yeah they are Trump's 4:12 UN Ambassador hit Russia hard in the 4:15 United Nations and we have my 10 saying 4:17 that he's very troubled and he's 4:18 watching Russia very closely with the 4:20 latest developments happening inside of 4:23 a second Ukraine this is Bush 4:27 Obama Hillary three-point Oh unfolding 4:32 right in front of us and this is why 4:34 we're not hearing any talk of this from 4:36 the alternative pro Donald Trump echo 4:38 chamber alternative media because it 4:40 shows you how it does the new boss is 4:43 just like the old boss and it gets worse 4:46 Trump authorized for targeted killings 4:48 in his first 10 days in office and he's 4:50 on pace to even defeat obama on his own 4:53 deposition matrix on his own 4:55 assassination program that he had he 4:58 also authorized arrayed from Barack 4:59 Obama's administration that they had 5:01 planned that killed the u.s. Marine and 5:03 an eight-year-old girl for girl for what 5:06 in Yemen which makes no sense at all 5:08 again I'm gonna have this video in the 5:09 description below so you can fully 5:11 understand it and the seven countries 5:12 that he put on a ban list of the same 5:14 seven countries that the Pentagon and US 5:16 government wanted to destroy and plan to 5:18 destroy all the way back in 2002 crap 5:21 this does not look good this makes no 5:24 sense as far as this unwise irrational 5:27 unconstitutional foreign policy pushing 5:29 more aggression more war and not even 5:31 solving the real threat of his radical 5:33 Islamic terrorism which he promised to 5:35 do so for me 5:36 Donald Trump might as well be called 5:37 baraka Bush since he's continuing the 5:40 same dumb policies as the president 5:42 people are in which he promised he want 5:44 it so please while the mainstream media 5:46 talks about all the dumb things that 5:47 they're attacking am on wild alternative 5:50 media ignored these facts get out there 5:52 to the American people share this video 5:54 if it resonates with you because this 5:56 stuff actually freaking matters and 5:58 that's why we are here doing the job 5:59 that needs to be done calling things out 6:01 like they need to be called out because 6:03 we are beholden to the truth because we 6:06 are beholden to you on patreon.com ports 6:08 last we are changes your donation 6:10 it's your participation if you voting 6:12 with your dollars that sustains this 6:14 operation running independently of any 6:17 coercion of any control of any 6:20 manipulation because at the end of the 6:21 day what you click on what you support 6:23 what you share actually matters in this 6:26 world 6:26 subscribe to stay tuned we're gonna have 6:28 a lot more hard-hitting news here on 6:29 youtube.com forward slash week our 6:31 change
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert EinsteinIn The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
