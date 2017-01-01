Robert Kiyosaki
TRUMP will brings us to WW3
this was all going to happen with trump or cliton as president. this is the NWOs war.
Transcript : alright this video is not going to be 0:13 very popular amongst from supporters and 0:16 fans of Israel but let's just keep it 0:19 real here the Israel the Israelites of 0:22 the Bible are not the same people that 0:24 are occupying israel right now and 0:27 that's a fact and I'm going to show you 0:29 who Donald Trump is in what country he 0:32 actually stands for because it's not 0:34 America Donald Trump has come into 0:37 office and he said a lot of things he's 0:39 made a lot of moves that made even 0:41 people that doubted him completely think 0:43 hey this guy might be the right right 0:45 person but it's it's all of ours i told 0:48 you in the beginning that he was the law 0:50 and order president he was all about the 0:53 military and patriotism how many times 0:56 do we here and say that America first 0:58 atria tourism another one of the isn't 1:01 as soon as he becomes president he puts 1:05 the Muslim travel band into effect which 1:07 causes Iran to threaten to drop the 1:11 dollar and then within six hours of that 1:13 claim all of a sudden Iran's taking 1:15 they're doing 1:17 nucular missile tests and then trumpet 1:20 some sanctions and now all of a sudden 1:22 Iran's continuing to do this anyways 1:25 they know that this is a deathwish dead 1:30 this will go cause all-out war but 1:32 that's exactly what Trump's job is to do 1:34 and if you don't believe me I'm going to 1:35 prove it to you right now this is the 1:38 Freemason man-god albert pike in the 1:41 letters he wrote to manzi nice outlining 1:44 three world wars that would need to 1:46 occur the first two world wars just as 1:49 he recommended happened and unfolded 1:51 just as he said the third world war must 1:54 be formatted by taking advantage of the 1:56 differences caused by the agent or of 1:59 the Illuminati between the political 2:01 scientists and the leaders of the 2:03 Islamic world the war must be conducted 2:05 in such a way that Islam the Muslim 2:07 Arabic world and the political Zionism 2:11 the State of Israel mutually destroy 2:13 each other 2:14 meanwhile the other nations once more 2:16 divided on the issue will be constrained 2:18 to fight to the point of complete 2:20 physical 2:21 moral spiritual and economic exhaustion 2:24 and it goes on but if you follow my 2:26 channel you've heard all this now why am 2:29 i bringing all this up right now because 2:31 the people that Donald Trump has 2:32 surrounded himself are not americans 2:35 they're all they all have allegiance to 2:38 Israel and the Jewish community nothing 2:40 to do with American values so listen to 2:44 this this is going to take about 10 2:46 minutes to explain how many people 2:47 surrounding Donald Trump including his 2:50 own son 2:52 are not or America and Donald Trump will 2:55 indeed start the world war that Mancini 2:57 and Albert Pike outlined and you'll see 3:02 this watch this 3:12 Michael abboud communications 3:14 coordinator Donald J Trump for president 3:16 Sephardic to Paul as leitner chairman 3:20 supervisory board Georgia bank Donald 3:23 Trump's largest lender Ashkenazi Jew 3:25 miriam adelson endorser Donald J Trump 3:29 for president donor future 45 pack 3:31 finance vice-chairman chump Presidential 3:34 Inaugural committee asked Matthew to 3:36 sheldon adelson endorser Donald J Trump 3:39 for president donor future 45 pack 3:42 finance vice-chairman chump Presidential 3:44 Inaugural committee askin ah-choo Paul 3:47 Atkins member president Trump strategic 3:50 and Policy Forum Ashkenazi Jew Brian 3:53 villard finance vice-chairman chump 3:55 Presidential Inaugural committee 3:57 Ashkenazi Jew Elliot voy de 3:59 vice-chairman Trump victory committee 4:02 finance vice-chairman Trump Presidential 4:04 Inaugural committee Ashkenazi Jew safra 4:07 catz executive committee member from 4:10 presidential transition team Ashkenazi 4:12 Jews michael cohen executive vice 4:15 president and special counsel the Trump 4:17 Organization Ashkenazi to director the 4:21 United States National Economic Council 4:23 pascal90 two fellows costco member 4:25 doesn't chance to teach again Policy 4:27 Forum Ashkenazi Jew Gil dezer president 4:30 desert development astronaut teacher 4:32 Michael desert founder dezer development 4:34 Ashkenazi Jew Louis eisenberg chairman 4:37 cha victory committee finance 4:38 co-chairman child Presidential Inaugural 4:40 committee action to Boris Eckstein 4:43 senior advisor Donald J Trump for 4:45 president Ashkenazi Jew even Feinberg 4:47 donor shop victory fund member jump 4:49 Economic Advisory Council Ashkenazi Jew 4:52 Louis think member president Trump 4:54 strategic and Policy Forum passionately 4:56 to Alan fishman chairman letter capital 4:59 Donald Trump second-largest lender 5:00 actually not eject chairman letter 5:02 capital done 5:03 the second-largest lender actually to 5:05 David treatment co-chairman is really 5:07 advisory committee to Donald Trump 5:08 United States ambassador to Israel 1992 5:10 Samuel box right Sherman victory 5:12 committee magnitude alan johnson 5:14 executive vice president and general 5:15 counsel the champ organization 5:17 passionate to prove guilt endorsing 5:19 Donald HR president actually 92 Michael 5:21 Blackson deputy campaign manager and 5:23 national political director final 5:24 chapter president special adviser 5:26 operations from presidential transition 5:27 team actually do effective as an energy 5:29 development organization action taken 5:31 Greenland executive vice president and 5:33 chief legal officer organization's 5:34 mission is really vibration technology 5:35 jobs but the special detective 5:37 international negotiations attitude in 5:39 tears for digital strategy manager 5:40 ability to present an attitude on the 5:42 exterior is sharing confidential novelty 5:44 going to comiccon enjoy your holiday 5:46 shopping specializes in political reform 5:48 ask you do con- my German confidential 5:50 and open ocean water heater number of 5:53 transportation policy for him not to do 5:54 shots clinic number wasn't possible 5:56 action for calico donor victory fund 5:59 action teacher Daniel Kowalski heavy 6:01 policy director battled HR president 6:03 member jump Economic Advisory Council 6:05 action 92 child cushion and go sir 6:07 Donald Trump for president donor make 6:09 America great again pack a continuation 6:11 senior advisor Donald J Trump for 6:13 president executive committee member 6:14 from presidential transition team 6:16 actually mathew lal krishna Ivanka 6:19 Trump's executive vice-president the 6:21 Trump Organization senior advisor Donald 6:23 Trump for president executive committee 6:24 member from presidential transition team 6:26 Orthodox Jewish been in limbo donor 6:29 truck victory fund nationality jus 6:31 richard lester member doesn't Trump 6:33 strategic and Policy Forum astronaut to 6:36 Ronald Lieberman executive vice 6:38 president of management and development 6:39 the Trump Organization prostitute Howard 6:42 Lorber donor from victory fund remember 6:44 Trump Economic Advisory Council 6:46 Ashkenazi Jew David malpass member jump 6:49 Economic Advisory Council actually not 6:51 teach you 6:52 Douglas Manchester donor make America 6:54 great again pack astronauts you Bernard 6:56 Marcus endorser Donald Trump for 6:58 president donor rebuilding America now 7:00 pack donor make America number one pack 7:03 astronauts you rebekah mercer donor make 7:06 America number one pack executive 7:07 committee member from presidential 7:08 transition team Ashkenazi Jew Robert 7:11 Mercer donor make America number one 7:13 package actually meet you Amanda Miller 7:15 vice president of marketing the Trump 7:17 Organization Ashkenazi Jew Eli Miller 7:19 chief operating officer Donald a chapter 7:22 president asked you not to do Jason 7:24 Miller senior communications advisor 7:25 Donald Trump for president 7:26 communications director John 7:28 presidential transition team 7:29 communications director and assistant to 7:31 the president the White House astronauts 7:33 you Steven Miller national policy 7:35 director Donald J Trump for president 7:36 national policy director some 7:38 presidential transition team senior 7:40 advisor to the president for Policy the 7:41 White House Ashkenazi to Stephen 7:44 management donor truck victory sons 7:46 member Trump Economic Advisory Council 7:48 national finance chairman Donald J Trump 7:50 for president executive committee member 7:52 jump presidential transition team 7:53 secretary united states department of 7:55 treasury Ashkenazi Jew Elon Musk member 7:58 president Trump strategic and Policy 8:00 Forum nationality to Daniel newburgh 8:02 former policy advisor Donald Trump for 8:05 president asked auntie juju David or 8:07 with senior vice president of 8:08 acquisitions and development the Trump 8:10 Organization Ashkenazi Jews Geoffrey 8:12 Palmer donor rebuilding America now pack 8:15 fashiontv austin donor some pictures on 8:17 this number jumped Economic Advisory 8:19 Council 1992 Louis another donor 8:21 chocolate refunded finance chairman Jung 8:23 Presidential Inaugural committee 8:24 astronaut you and replug to secretary 8:27 united states department of labor asking 8:28 me to do with our indoor sir donald 8:31 regional president a strategy 8:32 richardroberts by Chairman Israel 8:34 advisory committee for Donald Trump 8:35 national to do George Ross executive 8:37 vice president and senior counsel the 8:39 organization action will be lost in your 8:42 billionaire investor and former senior 8:43 managing director of child incorporated 8:45 for 25 years 8:45 Secretary of Commerce donor tropical Sun 8:48 remember Economic Advisory Council 8:49 secretary united states department of 8:51 commerce actually not to do Stephen 8:53 Lawson donor victory son number jump 8:55 Economic Advisory Council actually not 8:57 you chillin director of security the 8:59 Trump Organization nationality to 9:00 Stephen Schwarzman German President John 9:02 strategic and Policy Forum actually 9:04 teach you know the assembly 9:05 vice-chairman jumping through committee 9:07 finances Sherman confidential natural 9:09 committee Ashkenazi Jews the action 9:11 enjoy sir Donald Trump for president and 9:13 owner of victory Sunday 1992 mark short 9:16 senior advisor to vice president-elect 9:17 from presidential transition team is 9:19 connected to peter thiel in desert 9:21 Donald Trump for president donor victory 9:23 fund owner rebuilding American Outback 9:24 don't make America number one pack 9:26 exactly member from presidential 9:28 transition team 9:29 actually nothing to do with tropical 9:30 conditions which are present action RPG 9:32 Metatron there's a validation of 9:35 President astronaut c-27 warranty 9:37 remember that interested in policy forum 9:39 conf you mark weinberger member 9:41 president of strategic and Policy Forum 9:43 actually 90210 writer writes chairman 9:45 John bikini finance chairman from 9:47 Presidential Inaugural committee action 9:49 attitude and your wife executive 9:51 vice-president the Trump Organization 9:52 actually not teach you now my sober 9:54 executive vice president and chief 9:55 financial officer Trump Organization 9:57 nationality to lawrence Michener 9:58 advisors Donald Trump for president 10:00 monson asking you 10:01 Steven Berkoff donor victory fund 10:03 actually how to do even win financial 10:06 determine from Presidential Inaugural 10:07 committee actually nothing to Richard's 10:09 the track donor jump victory Ashkenazi 10:13 Jews Daniel Yergin remember doesn't run 10:16 strategic and Policy Forum Ashkenazi 10:18 Jews all these links to that entire 10:22 video by truth media revolution and i 10:24 find it really really convenient that 10:27 after he made this video his channel got 10:29 attacked and threaten to be sued 10:31 do you see what happens you see what's 10:33 really going on 10:35 you see with donald trump's main goal is 10:38 and who his backers are he's totally 10:40 surrounded him with people that are not 10:42 americans for someone that keeps yelling 10:44 America first and that they want to 10:46 eradicate the Muslim population think 10:49 about this think about this this is all 10:53 a trick he didn't he didn't overcome the 10:56 elites one man could never overcome the 10:58 elites because he doesn't have the money 10:59 the power and the people to do it is the 11:03 Trump by were being played rich even 11:06 Boston all links will be in the 11:08 description amount
