The Next Stock Market Crash is Near? PROOF!
Transcript : we reach this moment in history where 0:17 our markets have completed reason just 0:22 massive profit targets and I want to 0:26 repeat this that you are you are part of 0:29 the group that is in the know you are 0:32 part of the group that has knowledge of 0:34 these events before they happen and we 0:37 had this type of information in in 2007 0:40 going into 2008 our markets had had a 0:44 failed breakout in we started a break-in 0:48 trend of Long's we had measured my 0:50 shorts will which will review here in a 0:51 moment but from the 1932 lows and this 0:57 is the 19 29 crash here we fell inside 1:03 of a series of measurements shorts there 1:06 was a series of measurements shorts 1:08 inside of the 19 29 crash which bottomed 1:13 out in 1932 in 1937 our markets traded 1:20 their full fifty percent retracement and 1:22 did not break out of that resistance 1:24 level until nineteen fifty-one at the 1:28 end of World War two 1:29 it took a full 20 years to break out of 1:34 that short set up and really set this 1:35 market up for a rally and now we've 1:38 created this this incredible bubble bond 1:44 market bubble the stock market bubble 1:46 and what is fascinating about our 1:48 markets in nineteen nineteen ninety nine 1:52 when we broke our trend and we had our 1:54 seven-year cycle which we'll talk about 1:57 here in a moment but first i want to go 1:58 to this longer-term trend we had a 2:01 pullback into a halfway back long from 2:02 1930 to lowes to highs 2:05 and that support level bounce we rallied 2:08 out of our 2003 lows and we had a failed 2:13 breakout in 2007 going in 2008 now both 2:17 of these are seven year cycles here and 2:19 weren't another seven year cycle but 2:21 what I want to point out here in this 2:23 longer-term trend is that we went to and 2:26 through our profit targets and when we 2:29 go through a target like this we have an 2:32 extension and the extension is drawn 2:36 from the previous highs of the last 2:38 traditional measured move to our highs 2:39 now that extension long double was 2:42 front-run and you can see here and that 2:45 the S&P 500 was also front-run we hit 2:48 this profit target of the extension and 2:52 we have not gone through and we've been 2:53 up at it for two months 2:55 my concern is that we're going to look 2:58 back on this and of course it won't we 3:00 have to be of the benefit of hindsight 3:01 because we've known that we're inside of 3:03 this pattern for two full months there's 3:05 been plenty of time to prepare for any 3:07 downside risk here going into the 3:10 seven-year cycle but there's a pull back 3:14 now from our same anchor to new highs 3:16 will talk about here in a moment all the 3:20 way down at the eighteen fifties so 3:22 let's go to a little bit said or a 3:26 smaller chart here what we're i'm 3:28 simulating as the support level from 3:30 that 1932 lows to highs which we bounced 3:33 off of very cleanly and what I want to 3:36 show you is and you can go back to go 3:40 back to and we teach team 1987 1994 3:46 every seven years we go through this 3:47 cycle and it is scary how technical it 3:53 has been over the last couple sessions 3:56 1987 was a sep tember and we had one of 4:02 the biggest crashes at that time that 4:03 the markets had ever seen 1994 was a 4:06 pullback it was an extension long level 4:08 from 97 ties to highs when we ran into 4:12 two thousand we had extension long 4:14 levels that were trading and then they 4:16 failed 4:17 and then the may for the spring before 4:21 2001 or 911 this spring set us up inside 4:31 of a 50-percent short which hits profit 4:33 target on 911 almost as if the market 4:36 knew what was going to happen that 4:38 September be fast forward another seven 4:42 years 4:43 we're at all-time highs again and then 4:45 the spring again 4:46 seven years later we have another 4:49 break-in trend that's time it was a 4:50 traditional measured move that failed 4:52 and the new bearish setup Lehman 4:56 Brothers failed failed and then we came 4:59 into a full fifty percent retracement 5:01 and they sold off of those levels almost 5:04 as if the market knew beforehand the 5:07 2008 financial crash would would happen 5:10 here rises going into September and 5:15 after 2009 of course we had our series 5:19 of measures move shorts that let us down 5:22 into those lows to fifty percent two 5:24 targets the 50-percent retracement 5:28 traded to its targets the new 50-percent 5:33 retracements from those highs to lows 5:35 defended their 61 a percent lines and 5:39 hit their profit targets what i want to 5:41 point out here is that in most cases the 5:44 lows in the highs of the market our 5:46 profit targets not necessarily support 5:48 or resistance cells they're actually 5:50 profit targets so after we broke our 5:53 series of measured moves the market 5:55 traded a series of traditional setups 5:57 coming out of those previous lives the 5:59 high as we trade pullbacks in 2009 we 6:02 trade pullbacks in 2010 we trade 6:05 pullbacks in 2011 and then we started 6:07 going straight up the previous highs as 6:11 we talked about on that longer-term 6:12 timeframe the 2007 highs 215 8675 to our 6:19 highest created this extension we're 6:22 going to drill down a little bit here 6:23 and talk about that 6:26 explore 6:28 setup that we had when I was showing you 6:30 in that longer-term timeframe the 6:34 extension long level and this also goes 6:36 our along with our seasonal or the 6:39 seasonality of our markets there are two 6:42 patterns to pay attention to what is the 6:44 seven-year cycle which every seven years 6:47 a profit taking market crush financial 6:50 crash tech bubble Savings and Loan 6:53 debacle whatever you want to call it 6:57 we don't know what the trigger will be 6:58 right now but what we know is that the 7:00 lows in 2009 with a lowes the profit 7:03 target of was the low of 2009 and right 7:07 now we have a profit target that's the 7:08 high of 2015 and our markets even in in 7:16 in some of the best case scenarios say 7:18 that we do defend our new extensions 7:20 have a 250 point drop here back down 7:24 into the next support level and my 7:27 concern is moving forward right now is 7:30 that our little double top here on top 7:33 of a profit target will set us up in a 7:35 very similar fashion that we had in may 7:38 of 2008 and at this time during on 7:43 markets you can you can go back and look 7:45 if you want we have all those you know 7:47 videos replayed that you can you can 7:50 replay we were sitting inside of these 7:52 resistance levels and confirming our 7:53 daily short and we did we had a series 7:57 of extensions that were broken we 7:59 validate the daily short we had a new 8:01 measured move short here coming out of 8:02 the 14 hundreds i feel like this is a 8:05 moment in time where we are put in a 8:09 situation where we are literally 8:10 repeating history 8:12 seven years later and I feel lucky and 8:17 blessed enough to be able to have a 8:19 platform here to warn people again as i 8:23 was able to do in 2008 to potential 8:26 downside risk to our markets at this 8:28 current time 8:29 ok now doesn't mean that the markets are 8:32 necessarily bearish yet but they could 8:35 turn bearish if we break our extensions 8:38 it if we break our highest highs are 8:41 2007 highest highs extensions that are 8:45 markets are literally in a freefall 8:47 that's a ten percent slide as well 2.com 8:54 about you think about this 21 twenties 8:57 what is a ten percent decline that's 220 9:01 points we won't even have touched the 9:05 new extension long level yet 9:08 by the time we have a 10-percent down 9:10 into that new support level that is a 9:13 devastating event for the markets if we 9:15 trade this new extension because my for 9:16 many if we have a 10-percent slide and 9:18 we don't rally the next day the markets 9:21 are in indy trouble they're in deep 9:24 trouble 9:25 so we don't know what the trigger is yet 9:29 for trouble 9:32 there are so many it's ridiculous but we 9:34 don't know what it actually is and all 9:38 we know at this moment in time here is 9:40 that these profit targets have been hit 9:42 and the market has been unable unable to 9:46 make it through them now let's take us 9:48 to our most recent our current situation 9:52 we ran into these profit targets at the 9:56 beginning of march on Monday last week 9:58 we made a new high and at ten o'clock we 10:01 had a profit target that was hit that 10:03 was the all-time-high a profit target 10:06 that we were able to only thing that we 10:08 could do at ten o'clock with cell into 10:09 it this week was exactly the same the 10:12 only thing that we had to do at ten 10:13 o'clock on monday the only choice that 10:15 we literally had we stayed above those 10:17 at those levels for about 45 minutes was 10:20 to sell into the weekly profit target 10:21 now we are at the beginning of may we 10:26 talk about the seasonality of the 10:27 markets your long LED ledger day labor 10:30 day and then you take profit on memorial 10:33 day now it isn't always a cell in May as 10:37 a bearish situation but it's normally a 10:39 pull back but what I can tell you is 10:42 that the cells in may on the seventh 10:45 year in the cycle have been devastating 10:49 the beginning 10:49 devastating sell-offs to thousands once 10:53 devastating sell-off 2008 is devastating 10:55 sell-off 2015 we have to pay attention 11:00 to the pattern in beyond our disbelief 11:05 trade what we see 11:09 so over the last two months we've been 11:12 talking about this profit target in the 11:14 danger to the to longs inside of this 11:18 pattern and the next bullish setup is 11:20 below us at the 18 5375 below us here 11:25 now let's go to our smaller time frames 11:29 are daily charts and then 15 minutes 11:31 charts and review what has happened here 11:33 this week on the long side coming out 11:36 last week we had a very technical 11:37 measured with shorts coming out last 11:39 week we had measured my shorts coming 11:41 out of our wednesday timeframe we had 11:43 next measured moves coming out of 11:46 thursday profit targets were hit 11:48 extensions broken then there was the 11:50 late day the last 30 minutes of the day 11:52 we broke a short and then all of the 11:55 Bulls come out of the woodwork in 11:56 basically by the high tix without setups 11:59 and with the target getting hit first 12:02 there's nothing nowhere for them to go 12:04 but get taken out of their lungs so 12:08 coming into this week we have a new 12:11 breaking trend this was our little why 12:15 in the sand for the trading hours only 12:16 longs for monday and the very fruitful 12:19 50-percent retracement short it defended 12:21 after-hours we made new lows halfway 12:24 back short straight again that came out 12:27 of our 930 timeframe next measured move 12:30 came out of ten thirty which hits profit 12:32 targets you can make a case here for an 12:35 extradition set up inside of our series 12:37 to its profit targets you can see here 12:40 that you can make a couple different 12:41 cases for the afternoon but our profit 12:44 target is Arlo this series of course and 12:48 you can make a couple different cases 12:49 here for the next set up in the series 12:51 extension or other traditional or 12:53 trailing are all the way halfway back 12:55 short and there is of course the 12:56 possibility of coming into that for 12:59 retracement going into the rest of the 13:01 week 13:02 one thing to note here is that we did 13:04 break the long from last week's close to 13:06 highs so there would be nothing unusual 13:08 about trading all the way back up into 13:10 the 20 150 the 20 150 so what we have 13:16 the potential for guys and I and I don't 13:19 want to be an alarmist but with as much 13:23 fuel that is an inside of this market 13:25 and with the profit targets that had 13:27 been hit 13:28 if we come off of these highs and we 13:30 break this extension it is going to be a 13:33 bloodbath in the nearest support level 13:35 beyond that extension is the halfway 13:38 back long from r2000 lowest to highest 13:40 in that is all the way down at the 1390 13:44 the problem is is that in 2000-2008 when 13:51 we started bearish setups that the 13:54 buyers that were buying the lows on the 13:56 way down picking bottoms on the way down 13:58 they literally filled our pullbacks or 14:03 the continuation of our sell-offs and 14:05 there's no way to confirm support if we 14:08 break this extension who's to say that 14:10 this market can't come into its full 14:13 fifty percent retracement from 1932 14:15 lowest to highest it is a possibility 14:18 there'd be nothing unusual about that 14:20 what would happen in that type of 14:23 scenario 14:25 first of all it would shake out anyone 14:31 they didn't know what was going on but 14:34 1100 would be a fantastic level 22 by a 14:36 pullback in there would be nothing 14:39 unusual about that either 14:40 it would be exactly equivalent to the 14:42 2000-2009 pull back yet again so i just 14:47 want everyone to know going forward hear 14:48 what they're up against and the 14:51 possibilities moving forward for the 14:55 spring going into the summer into the 14:57 fall of 2015 and with 2016 being an 15:01 election year i would suspect that any 15:03 trouble that we might have 15:06 our technology in their product would 15:07 probably be over by the spring of 2016 15:11 if there was and by the spring of 2016 15:14 the reason i say that is because every 15:17 spring after the seven year cycle is 15:20 over has been a fantastic time to be in 15:24 a long 2001 crash night 9-11 completed 15:31 profit targets the spring of 2033 we 15:37 rallied 2008 the spring of 2009 we 15:42 rallied and of course 2001 it did last a 15:47 full you know 12 months later then we 15:49 didn't 2009 you know it here we are 15:52 problems again but we just need to plan 15:54 a couple steps ahead here and one thing 15:57 I also want to point that everything is 15:59 selling off here first 16:01 the bond market is showing weakness the 16:04 indices are a profit targets the dollar 16:07 is selling off we go take a look at that 16:09 here in a moment I'm going to prison 16:11 gonna finish this video but looking at 16:14 the dollar because the dollar is is 16:18 showing us on the weekly charts here a 16:21 gigantic 50-percent retracement short we 16:24 rallied on the markets the feds news 16:28 that they were going to raise rates in 16:31 the spring of 2015 then here we are in 16:34 the spring of 2015 and we have gdp that 16:38 is- without its corrections we have all 16:43 of our news as is a manipulated 16:48 employment rate and what the dollar 16:54 showing us here is dollar selloff into 16:57 so off bond sell-off all at the same 16:59 time everything going down all the same 17:02 time it's scary 17:04 so be aware if you were exposed to the 17:08 market in any way shape or form inside 17:10 of lungs 17:12 at this time you're going to fifty 17:16 percent cash in the spring is what 17:17 normal investors do so they can add back 17:20 to long positions in the on labor day of 17:23 of the of the fall of the next year and 17:27 being just trading and having a normal 17:30 profit taking time of the year is a 17:34 smart thing to do for the indices here 17:36 given where we are inside of our trend 17:38 we haven't had profit taking in the 17:40 spring 17:40 since 2011 so it's going to be an 17:44 interesting your guys and you're 17:46 literally witnessing history I'd 17:48 encourage you that if you are watching 17:50 this video to share it with someone that 17:54 you might think is interested or might 17:56 be interested inside of this or in these 17:58 price patterns and what the future could 18:01 hold moving forward thanks guys
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert EinsteinIn The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
