Robert Kiyosaki
The Crimes of the Clinton Foundation - Max Igan in Conversation with George Webb
Universal Law/sovereign law trumps all others.
1. No man or woman, in or out of government shall initiate force, threat of force or fraud against my life and property and, any and all contracts Im a party to not giving full disclosure to me whether signed by me or not are void at my discretion.
2. I may use force in self-defense against anyone that violates Law
3. There shall be no exceptions to Law 1 and 2.
When the tyrant has disposed of foreign enemies by conquest or treaty and there is nothing to fear from them, then he is always stirring up some war or other, in order that the people may require a leader. - Plato
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned.” - Richard Feynman
politics is the art of looking for 0:10 trouble finding it everywhere and 0:12 diagnosing it incorrectly and applying 0:15 the wrong remedies and it's restarting 0:18 quote comes from groucho marx welcome to 0:22 surviving the matrix ladies and 0:24 gentlemen my name is Maxwell vegan it's 0:26 a pleasure to be with you once again and 0:28 I'll be your host for the next hour and 0:31 uninteresting show for you this evening 0:33 folks a little bit add all of the norm 0:36 for what I do on the am actually 0:37 interviewing someone today 0:39 this is an interview that was recorded 0:41 yesterday and the man i'm interviewing 0:43 is a make or George where when we are 0:46 discussing the crimes of the Clinton 0:48 Foundation recently you may have heard 0:51 me discussing on air and on several 0:53 interviews that I've done the need for 0:55 people to go and look at the link on my 0:57 website called where is Eric Braverman 1:00 you can go to my website The Crow has 1:02 started comments right there on the 1:03 homepage and that will take you to a 1:05 collection of YouTube clips have been 1:07 uploaded by george webb and these clips 1:10 are basically an investigation into the 1:14 Clinton emails the revelations 1:15 incredible revelations that have come to 1:17 light in the exposing of these emails 1:20 what we really see here folks is a 1:22 criminal organization which is 1:24 manufacturing war and has been 1:27 manufacturing war for many years we can 1:30 place the entire situation in the middle 1:32 east on this same organization and it 1:35 goes back there tires to haiti ties to 1:38 Kosovo and really goes back a long way 1:40 and there's a lot of researchers online 1:43 had been looking into this investigating 1:45 it and a lot of the research has been 1:47 compiled by george webb and it's been 1:49 put on his youtube channel youtube 1:51 channel is of course being subject to 1:53 all sorts of problems when he started 1:55 doing the series on where is Eric 1:57 Braverman it was a CEO from the Clinton 1:59 Foundation the first 52 days of videos 2:03 were deleted from his youtube channel 2:04 one morning when you wake up 2:06 and he is currently having problems with 2:08 his website and problems with his videos 2:11 being truncated and all sorts of things 2:12 so it's an ongoing problem for and there 2:15 is definitely an ongoing effort to quell 2:18 this information and to stop getting to 2:21 the public and to presented to the world 2:24 as being conspiracy theory there's also 2:27 been a huge effort that the media has 2:29 undertaken to assure the people that 2:31 they're not allowed to look at here a 2:33 Clinton's emails it is in fact a crime 2:35 to look at every Clinton's emails and if 2:38 we want to know what's in them 2:39 we have to wait until the media tells us 2:41 that's what we're being told me which is 2:43 a pretty good indication of why you 2:46 should go and look at these emails 2:47 yourself folks with the media is telling 2:49 you not to go there then you definitely 2:50 should go there 2:51 that's just the way they play things and 2:55 really folks defected the media is not 2:57 addressing this information is not 2:59 talking about on the TV should show you 3:01 just had complicit the media is in 3:03 covering up these crimes and that makes 3:07 it very important for people to start 3:10 reporting on this it makes it very 3:11 important for independent journalist 3:13 such as myself such as yourself to start 3:16 talking about this information and maybe 3:19 you're not an independent journalist 3:20 maybe you're just someone who's 3:21 listening to the radio show sitting 3:23 around the kitchen table and enjoys 3:25 sharing information with your friends 3:27 well this is information that you really 3:29 should share because this is information 3:31 that people can understand the average 3:34 man on the street can really understand 3:36 what's going on here people who don't 3:37 have a conspiratorial mindset can look 3:40 at this and they can see that hey we've 3:42 got a serious problem there is a very 3:45 very serious very bad and very ruthless 3:48 criminal element which is infiltrated 3:51 into u.s. politics and in fact 3:54 destabilizing not only the United States 3:56 political system but also the world and 4:00 this is really what a lot of the wars 4:03 that we're seeing are all about folks is 4:04 where it's come from so it's incredibly 4:07 important information and it's extremely 4:09 important that you share this knowledge 4:11 and share this information with the 4:13 people around you so that you can 4:15 read out this criminal element from your 4:17 political system and get a little bit of 4:19 control back in your country i think 4:21 that if enough people become aware of 4:23 this information you're going to see 4:25 some pretty big changes happen pretty 4:27 quickly in the united states if the 4:29 United States changes for the better 4:31 then it's going to have a ripple effect 4:33 and you're going to see a lot of other 4:35 countries falling into line behind it 4:37 also you're going to see a lot more 4:39 people wanting to investigate what's 4:42 going on in their own respective 4:44 countries 4:45 you got to see a lot more transparency 4:47 introduced into the Western political 4:48 system if this knowledge gain enough 4:51 traction 4:52 it's important information folks so 4:55 please share it with that further ado 4:58 here is the interview with George where 5:00 which was recorded yesterday on the 5:02 fifth of generate 2017 and i hope you 5:06 enjoy and share this information so 5:10 George welcome to the show 5:12 it's a pleasure to have you here thanks 5:15 for having me on 5:16 tell me about this work I mean what 5:18 you've done with this research what what 5:21 really led to this immense sharpie we've 5:23 been looking at the Clinton a miles but 5:24 then you've uncovered this incredible 5:27 network which just shows exactly how 5:30 governments around shows about all the 5:31 shady dealings are going on behind the 5:34 scenes what led to all this hedges sort 5:36 of get to this position you're in now 5:38 where you've sort of got this unraveling 5:40 so much like a spy novel that's that's 5:42 unfolding everyday there's more and more 5:44 information coming to light 5:46 it's exposing so much that had this all 5:48 this come about that you suddenly 5:50 releasing these incredible videos and by 5:52 the way I've been telling everybody that 5:53 this is some of the most important 5:55 research on the internet at the moment 5:56 I'm going to be the link on my homepage 5:58 for people to check out these videos 6:00 because this exposes the system in a way 6:03 that people can understand so how did it 6:06 all start and how did you get to weigh 6:07 on there 6:08 well I'm just a citizen like everyone 6:12 else some of citizen journalist with no 6:14 training in journalism but um two key 6:18 things kind of happened over the summer 6:19 and one was when the DNC leaks were 6:22 coming out and then this set rich was 6:25 was shot in chi circumstance 6:28 is in the middle of the night Washington 6:30 DC and that was unsettling and then the 6:35 second thing that happened was a guy 6:39 named Sean Lucas sued the DMC because of 6:44 some shady things that happened against 6:45 Bernie Sanders that the DMC did against 6:48 him and then he ended up dying in very 6:51 odd circumstances and they're both young 6:54 guys one was 25 and the other guy was 6:57 probably 30 to something like that and 7:00 then the CEO of the Clinton Foundation 7:04 this guy named Eric Braverman who had 7:08 been there for about a year and a happy 7:09 came in about jun 2013 and he was there 7:12 while it looked like he tried to change 7:14 things but couldn't do it and then last 7:16 in uh let's say 2015 early at the end of 7:22 2015 series there about a 7:24 year-and-a-half anyways he goes missing 7:26 and there's rumors that he is freeing to 7:32 the Russian embassy so we don't know if 7:36 that's true or not but it-it-it had that 7:38 kind of it did have that kind of spy 7:40 novel entry goes like is this another 7:42 one you know and is he gonna get away or 7:44 not and it's gonna make it 7:46 they had a lot of drama on natural drama 7:48 and I just started following it after 7:49 about seven days asking where is Eric 7:52 Braverman that was the kind of the key 7:55 of the whole series and I just kind of 7:57 continued with them you know you kind of 7:59 wonder this mean there's so many people 8:01 sort of drop off around the Clintons is 8:03 remarkable you seem to have a very very 8:05 low life expectancy quite you get 8:07 involved in business with the Clintons 8:08 but um seine was just very brave and 8:12 disappearing decidable what's going on 8:14 this is he going to be another statistic 8:15 or should I just keep an eye on this and 8:17 so you've been watching Eric Braverman 8:19 and it's led to just pouring through 8:21 Hillary Clinton's emails and finding out 8:24 all this other stuff that the derrick 8:25 Braverman 62 have been connected to and 8:27 possible reasons why am i flit 8:31 yes i can remember the Greek fable or 8:34 whatever of this threat you know that 8:36 you just start pulling in that it tends 8:38 to unravel the whole garment you know 8:41 yeah I get you you just pull on this 8:43 thread of Eric Braverman and then it 8:46 just all the subterfuge and chicanery 8:49 and you know imaginations you know just 8:53 keep coming every day and so I i I'm not 8:59 trying to write a spy novel but it does 9:00 a lot of people do say it has this feel 9:03 of a spy novel because there are so many 9:05 you know kind of backdoor dealings of 9:08 subterfuge is going on and you do have 9:11 this solid base of evidence of these 9:13 emails and there are several different 9:17 groups not just with Hillary emails but 9:19 then there's human emails and then 9:21 there's these Petraeus emails and then 9:22 there's these Sid Blumenthal emails and 9:25 these are all people in the Clinton 9:26 Foundation connected the Clinton 9:28 Foundation every day something happens 9:30 that reveals another piece of this 9:33 puzzle so some people have just like 9:37 following the series because it does 9:40 have that quality and then there's 9:42 another group of people who really want 9:44 to just like drain the swamp kind of 9:47 thing and and kind of want to force 9:50 Trump's hand to make sure that this 9:52 doesn't just go by the wayside and that 9:55 it does that you know the swamp really 9:56 does get drained and so they're kind of 9:58 researchers so they come to this site 10:00 and they add just so much you know 10:04 reporting of sources and citations to 10:06 really support so that if the if Trump 10:10 really didn't want to pursue it he would 10:11 have this case of just lots of sources 10:13 and citations the first day to pursue a 10:16 case we are not that's the important 10:19 thing as well I mean we do need to drain 10:20 the swamp that's why this information is 10:23 so important areas like a spinal because 10:25 you've got more and more information 10:26 coming every day what you're really 10:28 uncover with these emails when you 10:29 connect the dots you basically got the 10:31 Clinton Foundation is a basically a 10:34 criminal organization which has been set 10:36 up to overthrow countries independently 10:38 of government 10:39 it's got connections get going to high 10:41 tea three laundering three high tea 10:42 through possibly human trafficking three 10:45 heidi and even foundations going back as 10:47 far as possible and what happened back 10:49 there with Hillary Clinton I mean this 10:51 is phenomenal when you look at the 10:52 man-of-war and destabilization we've 10:55 seen around the world in the last couple 10:58 of decades 10:59 you can try so much of this to Hillary 11:01 Clinton it's just phenomenal and these 11:04 emails expose the whole thing and like 11:06 people are expecting trumpet is sunday 11:08 but if he doesn't do something about 11:09 this and its really is it's really going 11:11 to show his hand as well because the 11:13 information is so in-your-face here it 11:16 shows how the world is really run it 11:19 shows what governments are really doing 11:20 yeah yeah well one of the things that 11:25 Eric Braverman said you know what he 11:29 left Clinton Foundation and the Hillary 11:32 email thing was starting to be exposed 11:34 in march or april of 2015 11:39 he went to the press to try to because 11:42 he said is you can just kind of see he's 11:44 an ethical person and he goes to the 11:47 press and he says you know follow the 11:50 money 11:50 follow the money and that'll lead you to 11:53 you know the secret of the Clinton 11:55 Foundation so follow these donations and 11:58 that is really all i've done and it is 12:02 led to following arms deals you know 12:05 hillary was involved in a lot of the 12:07 senate armed services committee in the 12:09 u.s. here kind of the Senate you know 12:13 the john mccain and lindsey graham's you 12:15 know getting in all these arms deals and 12:19 then this you follow the money in terms 12:21 of the oil deal so the Senate Foreign 12:23 Relations Committee is involved in all 12:25 these oil place so you have joe biden 12:28 with his son over here and in the 12:30 Ukraine and you've got you know a lot of 12:33 like a you know Rupert Murdoch and larry 12:37 summers and all these other cronies kind 12:40 of in off the coast of Syria with a 12:43 company called genie energy and it just 12:46 you find all these things that are just 12:47 just below the surface but if you follow 12:49 the money and you bring them to the 12:51 surface everything 12:52 becomes clear and that's the that's the 12:55 part of the series that i enjoy it makes 12:57 these things are so difficult to 12:58 understand before you just bring it to 13:00 the surface it's just very simple and 13:02 straightforward to understand 13:04 yeah you say that all these people have 13:06 been taught up in subsidiary companies 13:08 and it's all set up as a whole hallway 13:10 there's a whole network setup and and 13:12 all of the remaining applies in politics 13:15 and military seem to have shares in 13:17 these companies which mike enormous 13:19 amount of profits from selling parts and 13:21 little little gadgets and gizmos and 13:23 details and things that you need for war 13:25 planes and tanks and whatever so the 13:28 whole thing is set up to manufacture 13:30 warranty to keep it going and that seems 13:31 to be the main function of government 13:32 and look even with these gas attacks and 13:35 when you look at what's really going on 13:37 through Syria this whole thing has been 13:39 about really building a Papuan through 13:42 true from from Qatar through to Bulgaria 13:45 or something old enemy and it's been so 13:47 many reporters that have reported this 13:48 popcorn is going through in this big 13:51 conflict which is apparently his ragtag 13:53 group of Isis terrorists which are 13:56 rampaging across serious I what's really 13:58 going on the ground in Syria because 14:00 it's not anything that we're being told 14:01 I mean how can you build a pipeline 14:02 through a wall design if it's actually a 14:04 Wars I'm like we're being tall down 14:06 yeah well and see the first objective of 14:11 of using the sarin gas attacks was to 14:13 clear what they call a ratline the 14:15 ratline is and this is reported by some 14:18 some great journalist Serena shim was 14:21 one of them and I follow that they carry 14:24 little 25 gallons cans of oil to these 14:26 trucks and they load the trucks up in 14:28 the trucks go one way and then they come 14:31 back with guns so oil in one direction 14:34 that just you know red line and then 14:37 against the other and that was you know 14:40 kind of what Putin came in and started 14:42 bombing those well convoys and you know 14:45 how the US could have missed this you 14:48 know these oil facilities are huge you 14:50 know the oil tank reservoir circuit you 14:52 know you could have him in you know 14:54 world war one with hand-drawn Bob's 14:56 gonna cook so it's it's it's struggling 14:59 in a strange the imagination that the 15:01 u.s. wasn't complicit in this in this 15:04 rat line but that I 15:05 deal was if we overthrow we know we need 15:08 to overthrow Assad so that we can sell 15:11 off the oil rights off the Golan Heights 15:13 oil and gas i'm just like Libya which 15:17 had a lot of wealth and the interesting 15:21 thing the spy novel interest in Libya is 15:24 that Qaddafi was trying to build a 15:27 gold-backed African currency so he was 15:32 having people whisper in his ear saying 15:33 hey take all the the money that you've 15:36 accumulated from all this oil trade that 15:38 you've done and converted to gold and 15:42 started gold reserve bank so there may 15:45 be no I show on my site or citations 15:48 that there's nine billion that Sid 15:50 Blumenthal tells Hillary about 9 billion 15:52 in in gold but there are estimates of up 15:55 the hundred billion dollars stored all 15:58 over Africa and there's this battle 16:01 going on between the UH the mi6 from 16:05 England and the French intelligence on 16:07 one side and and CIA and Hillary on the 16:10 other side to to find the gold sochi it 16:14 has a little bit of act as well you know 16:16 kind of the bourne identity thriller 16:18 nature to it as well and we still don't 16:20 know if that gold has been found enough 16:22 and that's the thing there's all these 16:24 different factions at play here as well 16:26 and even look at the war in Syria what's 16:27 going on the Middle East so many people 16:29 blame the US for these silences are you 16:31 us back covert invasion of this 16:33 missionary force it's gone in there but 16:36 really it's safe to have been done 16:37 independent of government you've gotta 16:38 wonder how much the United States 16:40 government really had to do with this 16:42 invasion of whether it was simply damage 16:45 control you know the way they had to 16:47 play it to try to cover up the swamp you 16:49 know because if this Swamp is exposed me 16:52 it's going to bring down the entire US 16:54 government and that's the beauty of 16:55 Trump coming in now because he's in a 16:57 unique position being a businessman with 16:59 no political history he could actually 17:01 drain the swamp in America could save 17:02 face if he does it in the right way and 17:05 that's why I think this is so important 17:07 that this information is coming out now 17:08 and while we push its ipod but you gotta 17:11 wonder how much the the actual 17:13 government the United States has really 17:15 been involved in what's going on in 17:16 Syria and in Libya because that kind of 17:19 been pushed into it you gotta wonder why 17:21 i haven't seen it i mean what I wouldn't 17:23 investigate a little bit further but 17:24 you've got to Wanda how much has been 17:26 the government's hand how much has been 17:28 people working below the surface to push 17:31 them into this situation well the beauty 17:35 of uh of what my little project is doing 17:39 on youtube is it's not my research it's 17:42 these other folks these contributors 17:44 that come in and actually pinpoint the 17:47 actual emails so you can actually 17:48 connect the dots i mean it's it's not a 17:51 news article it's the people writing in 17:54 their own hand 17:55 so for instance you can see the names of 17:57 the projects you know zero footprint was 17:59 the kind of the product the operational 18:01 plan to take over libya and then timber 18:04 sycamore was named to take over Syria 18:08 and you know there's been reporting from 18:10 New York Times on both of those and then 18:12 there's seymour hersh you know you look 18:14 surprised winning journalist let's talk 18:16 about that sarin gas coming from Libya 18:19 to Syria so a lot of connect the dots 18:23 with with emails and you know with Obama 18:27 kind of signing off on these two 18:29 projects but not signing off on the gas 18:32 on the sarin gas part of it and so you 18:35 can see the Terps trying to push him 18:38 into bombing you know you said this red 18:41 line you said you would bomb if they 18:42 used gas and the internet the Turks are 18:45 coming in and and in and Obama saying 18:48 hey I know i'm not going to do it you 18:52 know and so it'sit's kind of Obama 18:54 shining moment where he says now you 18:56 will not push me into this 18:58 so the the details are actually emerging 19:00 and I think it was important for the 19:02 world and now and important for history 19:04 see actually what the truth is 19:07 and like i said in the strength of my 19:11 presentation is in the citations and the 19:13 sources because you can actually see the 19:15 fiscal email that people wrote 19:18 the the really noticeable thing about 19:21 this for me is how this is progressing 19:24 as a business for me and it's a business 19:26 of course it's about you know obtaining 19:28 resources and milking the welfare of 19:30 countries but the the she had completed 19:32 not to disregard for human life that 19:34 happens along the Y here and and the 19:36 human harvest that happens along the 19:38 wise something I'll be mentioning on 19:39 shines racing yeah people have to 19:41 understand when you have a war when you 19:42 go into a country you got into a really 19:44 jerk can the first thing that happens is 19:47 that usually ran up all the women and 19:48 children and ship them off some way it 19:50 keeps on there as human shields or 19:51 whatever but this is a harvest that 19:53 takes place that I just kill everybody 19:55 that these people are resource and these 19:58 resources of a shift at and and the 20:00 sheer brutality using sarin gas too 20:03 tickly wife or pop lon 20:04 and when you look at what's going on 20:06 with the United States name and 20:07 attention that sky on there with the 20:08 government you've got to wonder would 20:10 someone like you Larry Clinton use use 20:12 this sort of method guys there are 20:13 people in America I mean she's prepared 20:15 to do it either say they prepared to do 20:17 what what looks like a technical nuke in 20:19 in high key to create that it's quite to 20:22 release all the oil it's very doubtful 20:24 that one real earthquake and this has 20:26 been shine while your research as well 20:28 so you've gotta wonder how far as this 20:32 one prepared to go she's backed into a 20:34 corner 20:34 yeah you make a good point because with 20:38 the sanctuary cities and then you know 20:41 you have 20,000 singers there in Libya 20:43 and then to only 2,000 been recovered so 20:46 that's 18,000 somewhere and they some 20:51 soros email source to killer emails 20:54 talked about the over true about maney 20:56 yeah so some of those things went to 20:58 Albania someone went to Boko Haram 21:00 because of the nigerian air force was 21:03 going to get some planes and so it's a 21:05 look around needed some that silly is 21:08 about 15,000 as well there are report 21:12 has a nice figures and civilization is 21:14 if there's a group 21:16 yeah there's reports of over the mexican 21:18 border and over the Arizona border of 21:21 Isis training camps so you know people 21:24 shooting at targets and the white 21:27 room in the whole the whole bed so if 21:30 those are have been pre-positioned in 21:32 chicago in in San Francisco Los Angeles 21:35 you know key cities Seattle that our 21:39 sanctuary cities you could have a 21:41 situation where you have one or two 21:44 planes shot down and then you have a la 21:46 brasa which is the political arm of the 21:49 Sinaloa drug cartel asking for a ransom 21:52 you know otherwise will shut down 21:54 everything coming in and out of o'hare 21:56 and I I don't mean to be you know 21:59 dramatic but that is a real possibility 22:01 but it's possible your site is the 22:03 sauces training camps in in Arizona what 22:08 you mean by this is this official is 22:10 awesome training camps and resentment 22:12 just over the border just over the 22:14 border and it's in my citations and what 22:17 you know the photos and everything so 22:19 again did you think that researchers 22:21 provided to me I'm not the obvious of 22:24 course I don't hold officers training 22:26 camps i would imagine one of the one of 22:28 these areas cold 22:31 uh well the what they've done is they 22:35 have people on the ground reporters and 22:38 so forth that say okay we have influx 22:40 from Syria of Syrian refugees into these 22:42 you know areas they're doing things at 22:46 this branch that seem to be you know 22:49 kind of like a if you know a terror to 22:53 the entire research 22:54 yeah it's yeah i got his urgency check 22:57 things so I'll tell haha i'll tell you 23:00 about that on the news in oregon right 23:02 somebody else's got licensed gun 23:04 according to terrorism I mean it's 23:05 amazing that i can just have the report 23:07 is going there we put cameras so we're 23:09 filming resources training camp we think 23:11 they're planning all this terrorism but 23:13 that we're not really doing anything 23:14 about it 23:15 that's great the way they do this the 23:16 way they sit these meetings up in the 23:18 public mind you know as if any unreal 23:21 but continued for gold but it's been 23:24 such a complicated thing that doesn't 23:26 surprise me at all but please continue 23:28 well I i put it out there on the show 23:33 just to mention it so that there's a 23:37 heightened sense of awareness if it's 23:39 true then good for you know national 23:42 security if it's not true then fine I'm 23:45 not saying the Mexican people are bad 23:47 people i speak spanish Dunham in Mexico 23:49 a lot of times i love the Mexican people 23:51 talking about the element that me you 23:54 know choose to be a terrorist helmet 23:57 Hillary hired I mean Hillary hired a 24:00 terrorist element Muslim Brotherhood 24:02 overthrew to try to overthrow three 24:04 different countries and the plan 24:06 operational plan is seven different 24:08 countries and there are 32 different 24:10 countries that Muslim Brotherhood is in 24:12 so i'm not you know I didn't dream this 24:15 up on my own one day just to go get 24:18 Hillary you know 24:19 oh yeah I'm just sounding the alarm bell 24:22 you know that's all yeah and I'm not 24:24 good on your good on you but um it's 24:26 been such a convoluted web 24:28 what do you think we can do about this 24:30 way things going to come with you think 24:31 Trump will actually do anything about 24:32 this 24:35 well trust a wildcard and I saw some of 24:37 your your great videos on this and you 24:42 know it's amazing the perception that 24:43 someone in Australia has of the American 24:46 politics because it's spot on everyone's 24:49 wondering what Trump's going to do up 24:51 until today I thought he just was going 24:53 to do the billionaire cabinet and the 24:56 oil cabin big oil type cabinet and that 25:00 has its benefits i think but then he did 25:02 name somebody today I named Dan Burton 25:05 who actually did the prosecution into 25:09 the mark rich partnered marc rich if 25:12 people don't know who this is 25:13 is the guy who bought Qaddafi soil and 25:16 sold it on the spot market and and make 25:19 coffee all these billions of dollars and 25:21 also made a lot of money for you know 25:24 I'm you know wannabe Israeli so you know 25:29 he made a lot of money money for the 25:31 state of israel is just put a deli and I 25:33 he knows I anism and all that but he did 25:36 and uh so Dan Burton is going to be able 25:40 to drill down 25:42 uh on you know on this situation as a 25:46 national security advisor so up until 25:49 today I would have said Trump's going to 25:51 just sweep it under the rug but today 25:52 with advertently I think maybe there's a 25:55 hope that truck drills down you know I'm 25:59 hoping with the amount of public 26:01 pressure that was saying look with 26:03 things like pizza guy comes a lot and 26:04 i'm not experienced huge psychological 26:07 operations this happened with that but 26:08 it has expired at this this global child 26:11 trafficking network is real and with 26:14 what's been exposed to these Clinton 26:16 emails and what's been exposed to clean 26:17 transactions up to I think he's getting 26:19 pushed into a position where if he wants 26:21 to my tiny fights at all he's gonna have 26:24 to do something because otherwise 26:25 there's gonna be some sort of revolution 26:27 sunday because I think too many people 26:29 are going to be let down if he doesn't 26:31 do something it's becoming pretty 26:33 obvious now that the world is round but 26:34 by this criminal compiling what we say 26:37 when they hit clinton foundation this is 26:38 just very clean this is just her 26:40 foundation all these governments working 26:42 in collusion all these politicians have 26:44 their own translations are better if we 26:45 started looking into all of them 26:47 we're gonna find all sorts of weird 26:49 feelings going on so hopefully Trump's 26:51 getting pushed into a position where he 26:53 has to act and that is my great hope 26:56 yeah well actually you know the thing 27:00 that I didn't realize right away as I 27:01 was really focused on the oil deals and 27:04 focus on the arms deals but if you look 27:06 at the child trafficking there was a 27:08 reporter from Canada 27:09 her name is ava bartlett and she started 27:12 doing this great reporting as well as 27:14 this Serena shim-sham unfortunately was 27:17 murdered by the Turkish intelligence but 27:19 violence still reporting and they're 27:22 saying hey these white helmets that you 27:24 see in Syria that are going in and 27:26 pulling kids out of the dust and so 27:28 forth and claps buildings during the day 27:29 are doing great things in there on CNN 27:31 at night there's a different group of 27:33 guys with the full beards you know and 27:36 the whole you know with Isis cellphone 27:39 and so forth and they're taking kids out 27:41 and they're never seen again they're 27:42 putting them in these little orphanages 27:44 and you think about the child 27:47 trafficking it's much more valuable a 27:49 child to sell to like a middle east she 27:53 then a 25 gallon US carrier a boil 27:59 I mean you know it's gonna take a lot 28:01 more for the for the child so and that's 28:04 going to be called a marriage so I think 28:07 you're you know you did this child 28:09 trafficking and you hear on his is 28:12 absolutely true and it's it's almost the 28:16 first resource that folks are going 28:18 after when they do this land is land 28:20 clearing operations 28:21 it is the first race that they go after 28:23 you you don't damage to the women and 28:25 children they worth too much money and 28:27 like we've identified as our ad million 28:29 children being trafficked around the 28:31 world every year disappear every year a 28:34 lot of these come from war zones lot of 28:36 them come from target situations the 28:38 Philippines and stuff but that's the 28:40 first thing i do when you're gonna hear 28:41 you clear at what you know the valuable 28:43 human resources and then you go for all 28:46 the other stuff and and this all seems 28:48 to be tied together and when you see 28:49 that this does happen this is the first 28:52 step in going into a war zone you begin 28:55 to see why is so much war and and when 28:58 you look at the time of the killing 29:00 translation you look at how many people 29:01 are involved in these subsidiary 29:03 companies just manufacturing parts for 29:04 the f-35 for example you begin to see 29:07 why there is so much warmer i will never 29:09 stop until we call it for what it is and 29:12 hopefully we can push Trump into doing 29:14 that mean like I said he is a wild kies 29:16 is very likely apply he could go the 29:19 same way as Hillary Clinton the same way 29:20 as George Bush the same way as any of 29:22 them but he's in a unique position that 29:23 he's a businessman and he has no 29:25 political history so he can make that 29:28 change if he's if he's pressured enough 29:30 to do it so i think we're going to see 29:32 this unfold pretty quickly when he takes 29:33 office 29:34 it's my great hope that's a that it did 29:37 it will happen but I think we're heading 29:39 for a break man so we'll take a break 29:41 there i'm speaking with george webb 29:43 today face will have a break and we'll 29:45 come back in a few minutes 29:47 thank you for joining on the in today's 29:48 always a pleasure to have your company 29:50 here on the show i'll speak to you again 29:52 in a little while thanks for listening 29:55 and welcome back ladies and gentlemen 29:57 I'm here having a conversation with 29:59 George way we are discussing the 30:01 criminal kabyle the hidden criminal 30:03 cabal which is actually what the Clinton 30:06 Foundation really is the clinton 30:07 foundation of peace to be doing all 30:09 sorts of damage around this planet and 30:11 the the blood on hillary clinton's hand 30:14 is almost unmeasurable first when you 30:16 look at the amount of wars we've had in 30:18 the last few years a lot of this can be 30:20 your squarely light in the hands of 30:23 popularity Clinton and of course there 30:25 are other factors as well but Hillary 30:27 has certainly done a good deal of damage 30:29 would say that it's mostly coming from 30:31 Hillary though George it doesn't seem to 30:33 be that is coming from bill that much I 30:35 think bills too busy playing sexified 30:37 and chasing and women around but it 30:39 seems to be the Hillary is the one who 30:41 really has a hand in the fly 30:44 yeah and you know one of the things i 30:47 learned about was through Madeleine 30:50 Albright so she was with the Clintons 30:52 with bill clinton administration as the 30:55 ambassador to the UN from 1992 1996 but 31:01 then she was the secretary of state from 31:03 a 62 2001 with bill clinton and I've 31:07 learned how closely Hillary had mine 31:10 melded with her she was almost the 31:12 shadow Secretary of State at that time 31:15 so all the imaginations that came out of 31:18 Kosovo land and croatia and you know 31:22 montenegro and all the splitting and 31:24 vulcanization of Yugoslavia just really 31:28 had kind of Hillary's fingerprints on it 31:30 that's where she got that taste of blood 31:33 I'm so that's that's one thing I've 31:35 learned about it and it's so everything 31:37 since then you know when she became a 31:39 senator and got on the Senate Senate 31:41 arms committee was kind of a 31:42 continuation now also flip that and say 31:45 in her defense she was the first person 31:47 to use Stinger missiles and give them to 31:50 a given to the Mujahideen for instance 31:54 that was done by the big new version ski 31:57 I'm so she just basically turned the 32:01 volume up 32:02 she turned the volume up and said okay 32:04 well i'm gonna give it a muslim 32:05 brotherhood and we're going to do 32 32:07 countries and I'm not going to 32:09 track where they go where they go 32:11 represents he said okay I'm gonna just 32:13 keep this tightly controlled and 32:15 Afghanistan and Pierzynski was trying to 32:18 drain the Soviet Union and it works it 32:21 caused the collapse 10-year war caused 32:24 the collapse of the Soviet Union hilary 32:26 has no you know geopolitical chess board 32:29 ambitions her ambition is the gold you 32:32 know 32:33 here the oil fucking all over there it 32:35 has nothing to compute with you know 32:38 some geopolitical game with with Russia 32:40 it's just of resources play 32:42 yeah we can just put these a terrorist 32:45 anyway we need them to be and if we see 32:47 something today we want we can get them 32:49 to create a little bit of instability so 32:51 we can go into size of people that seems 32:54 the seems to be the standard mi with 32:56 what cleans doing but she said that 32:58 something else so she can basically do 33:00 this he doesn't have to be in government 33:02 to go on this diverse country she said 33:04 all this on Washington State Department 33:06 play the point i make over and over 33:08 again is all this happened completely 33:11 outside the State Department completely 33:13 outside the CIA the Delta Force team 33:16 knows higher with general grange was 33:18 completely a contractor mercenary force 33:22 they had those you know the night 33:25 goggles and the laser binoculars to be 33:27 able to paint targets for the NATO 33:29 bombers so you do need and you do need 33:32 an 80 play but you don't need to involve 33:34 the US forces and so forth and all you 33:39 really need is a tony blair and a couple 33:41 of other people yet in the EU to pass 33:46 the agenda and so it's it's a very 33:50 dangerous situation even now because she 33:53 still has the goods on all these native 33:56 people i don't know people remember 33:58 Valerie plane and joe wilson but Valerie 34:02 Plame was the person that it was kind of 34:05 saying there's no weapons of mass 34:07 destruction you know when george bush 34:09 was trying to make a case for the Gulf 34:11 War 34:11 well before that that's what's 2003 34:15 before that 496 34:17 to 2001 she was the model Hari of the of 34:23 NATO she was setting up all these 34:25 parties and they're trying to get these 34:27 generals to you know being a compromised 34:31 position over a period of time to try to 34:34 get them and it involved in what's known 34:36 as a brownstone operation of brownstone 34:39 operation is where you you have you know 34:41 12 low light cameras in your film you 34:44 know the general having sex with 34:45 somebody they should be having sex with 34:47 me there are 12 year old girl or better 34:49 yet a twelve-year-old boy and so you can 34:52 use that that's the gift that keeps on 34:54 giving you know when it comes time for 34:56 you know a nato airstrike to come up you 35:00 just remind people you sent him a 35:02 picture of the room you know with the 35:04 Podesta you know weird art or whatever 35:06 just sent him a picture right before the 35:09 big vote and you while you get it you 35:12 get a nato airstrike out of the deal and 35:15 so that's the whole part of the equation 35:19 that people don't understand that 35:20 there's leverage on these folks and 35:23 there's blackmail being used and it's a 35:25 very standard CIA operation called a 35:28 brownstone operation 35:30 yeah that's something I've been not 35:32 suggesting the people as well that's why 35:34 we don't get any response from so many 35:36 politicians and even from so many law 35:39 enforcement official officials and 35:41 judges and things that we're kind of 35:42 high-ranking and system is because this 35:45 dude all these people there's quality 35:47 your shadow world that exists behind 35:49 this world which I just called the 35:51 people find basically there's this 35:54 secret society that exists behind this 35:56 society which is farming this this 35:58 species and that's what's happening 36:00 that's what all these human harvest is 36:01 about that's what the harvesting out 36:03 time is all about harvesting our 36:05 resources giving us running on a 36:06 treadmill and running between the lines 36:08 but but this is so important here 36:10 how important do you think it is that 36:12 people really look at this this Clinton 36:15 information that the depth of of 36:17 corruption that we see in government I 36:19 mean it's all here in these emails i 36:22 think it's incredibly important that 36:24 people look at this and what what do you 36:26 think we can do to get this air to a 36:28 water audience and get the media to 36:30 to stop paying attention to it well 36:34 there's a there's a trove you know some 36:36 calls it the treasure trove of 650,000 36:39 emails that humans had this is going to 36:43 be the 14 different state department 36:46 gmail accounts that you're going to 36:49 cover everything from the Iran hostage 36:51 nuclear deal to Libya Syria you know the 36:56 Turkish crew you know everything what 36:59 what Hilary did was she moved tranches 37:05 you know I you know punches or slices of 37:08 emails to her server in New York and 37:12 then she would have these chinese hack 37:14 into it or should have whoever she was 37:16 selling classified information back into 37:18 it and then she'd go quickly remove the 37:20 server so she she kind of the staging 37:22 server up in uppers upstate New York and 37:26 then the main server was down in in 37:29 Brooklyn with the Clinton Foundation 37:32 where I was cited evidence the key to 37:35 the whole case is the 650,000 emails 37:39 because that will expose the whole thing 37:43 and Trump to not ignore that I mean the 37:47 thing it exposes not only the 37:49 connections but all the smoking guns you 37:51 know what I i have an email already that 37:53 you'll see my presentation where you 37:55 have Sid Sid Blumenthal from the Clinton 37:58 Foundation say general Grange has a plan 38:01 to take Tripoli you know by you know in 38:04 30 days 38:05 I mean it's you know and please and then 38:07 to the CIA Chiefs please send me the 38:09 plan to topple Libya you know I mean 38:12 this you cannot argue with us its 38:14 incontrovertible evidence and so i think 38:17 is this evidence-based approach is the 38:20 best way you know sunshine is the best 38:22 disinfectant Hillary would say and 38:25 produces emails now that the FBI has 38:29 said we need five years to read to to 38:33 review these emails and even though in 38:36 nine days they went through supposedly a 38:38 cursory investigation the pressure needs 38:42 to be put on the FBI to put 38:44 use these emails they just produce 371 38:48 these emails to give us a taste to try 38:50 to say oh look the other way there's 38:52 really nothing to see here folks keep 38:54 moving keep moving 38:55 but even in that they gave away some 38:58 more secrets of what's actually going on 39:01 the the people have a right to know what 39:04 their government is doing and that's why 39:07 we have a federal Records Act in the 39:08 United States everything you do as a 39:11 servant of the government needs to be 39:12 recorded and recallable by people by any 39:18 fitter and that's that's really what we 39:20 need to do is have the pressure keep on 39:23 these pressure on these public officials 39:25 to produce juicing them and went once 39:28 they have emails it all unfold we are 39:31 exactly because this is this is not just 39:34 a scandal this is this is my jacket 39:36 criminal activity this is treason this 39:38 is bridges of national security is 39:40 giving away state secrets are ensuring 39:42 that state secrets can be stolen 39:44 this is this is treason of the highest 39:46 order it really is i mean through these 39:48 emails are often said that Hillary 39:49 Clinton is a career criminal through 39:51 these emails it's been shown that she is 39:53 when I suggested on my last radio show 39:56 that she's arrested every every 39:57 associate of the the Hillary Clinton 39:59 Foundation should have their SS fries 40:01 and should be investigated immediately 40:02 and the the people of the United States 40:04 really need to stand up and demand this 40:06 because your country is run by criminals 40:09 that this this crime khabar which is 40:11 milking you of your wealth and sending 40:13 all the the money overseas to finance 40:15 all these control wars and then finally 40:18 all the money from these wars back to 40:20 people at the Clinton Foundation this is 40:22 absolutely it's incredible it's actually 40:25 amazing that this is happening and it's 40:27 important it's really important how can 40:28 you expect to have a country with a 40:30 viable government of any kind at all if 40:32 this is just allowed to go 40:33 uninvestigated and unnoticed and and 40:36 they get pardon or whatever happens you 40:38 know I mean how can trump even expect to 40:41 run a country or have any type of 40:43 control over the government all when 40:44 you've got this den of vipers that 40:47 exists within government is going to 40:48 undermine every single everybody makes 40:50 you know it's incredibly important that 40:52 this beer we looked at 40:54 and after everybody who listens to the 40:56 show everybody who has looked at this 40:58 information is Eric where is Erik Bryan 41:00 these videos you can go to my website 41:02 the Christ column you'll see a big link 41:04 right there on the homepage on adding 41:06 every video to it daily and I would you 41:09 also to download these videos and keep 41:11 in mind keep the information there for 41:13 you because you're nice how long before 41:15 it's related but we've got to get this 41:18 out to as many people as possible 41:19 because like the site is evidence-based 41:21 approach it isn't the area this isn't 41:23 your conspiracy theory going to talk 41:25 about the Illuminati hiding a secret 41:26 towel 41:27 this is this is a woman that has been 41:30 working in government which is actively 41:32 work to sell sell side secrets and 41:34 undermine country after country out of 41:36 the country as well as these dialogues 41:39 United States and I think she's a she's 41:41 a threat to the entire world the Clinton 41:42 Foundation and foundations lock it and 41:44 dice people sided with the cleaning 41:47 transaction only to be investigated 41:49 because I all causing the the global 41:51 situation we're now in so important you 41:56 know being very wet 41:58 absolutely you know would the u.s. went 42:01 through one other period like this where 42:03 we actually you know she no-showed the 42:06 spotlight on this and that was the 42:08 Church Committee in the late seventies a 42:12 our mid mid 70 75 76 and the church 42:16 committee actually went through and 42:18 investigated you know all these CIA 42:20 folks and and and FBI folks and what 42:24 ended up happening was a lot of of rules 42:28 being rewritten and and we kind of got 42:31 clean for you know it's kinda like a 42:33 drug addict getting cocky truck but said 42:36 you know we kind of got clean until 42:37 about nineteen eighty-four and Ollie 42:39 north come back in and we get back on 42:41 the habit and it's just one of those 42:43 things where if you don't do the house 42:45 clean the is the situation doesn't get 42:48 better if you have a criminal enterprise 42:50 that's working in a you know in 42:53 Queensland even or you know what I'm 42:55 saying if you let it go it's gonna go 42:57 down to you know New South Wales and it 43:00 will be in in Victoria not too long 43:02 after that if you keep letting it go 43:04 it's just one of those answers 43:06 and the things was the same thing in the 43:07 US and that's the clinton foundation is 43:11 this malignancy that if you don't cut 43:13 you know cut the cancer out it just gets 43:17 worse and people have just kept epic 43:19 sweeping it under the rug and so that's 43:20 what we really need is just kind of 43:22 business you know this vision of the 43:26 whole thing you know as you say and 43:28 investigate the whole thing and the 43:31 emails of the key I don't even want to 43:32 see Hillary necessarily go to jail as 43:35 much as I want to see the email so that 43:37 everyone concedes the actual truth 43:40 around the world and then we're gonna 43:43 dog I'd like to see the war stopped and 43:46 I think that would be a good step 43:49 towards global peace exposing all of 43:51 this i mean whatever happens to her I 43:54 mean yeah I mean sometimes I just think 43:56 she's three hungry I mean do I want to 43:58 say that and I want to see anyone get 44:00 some you get angry and after problem is 44:04 what they did like after that the church 44:06 commissioner and all that what they did 44:07 was they winning i can we can't let that 44:08 happen again we're going to put in all 44:10 these laws to control the media and gag 44:13 the meteor and gag whistleblowers and 44:14 it's got to the point now where it's is 44:16 virtually illegal to report a crime if 44:18 their crimes committed by government and 44:21 what is how do we get to that position I 44:23 mean we've really gotta look at this and 44:25 and this is such a good opportunity i 44:27 mean i i've got so much respect for what 44:29 you've done with this research and those 44:31 those contributors are helping you with 44:33 it and your presentations and the way 44:35 you presented this to everybody but it 44:37 clearly shows the need for the American 44:39 people to stand up and call this out you 44:42 know the the crime and the corruption 44:44 the US government is absolutely out of 44:46 control and no later no politician that 44:50 you voted into any any position in your 44:52 government cannot hope to make any 44:54 change at all bring about any positive 44:56 situation for the country or the world 44:58 until this cancer is cut out and so is 45:01 extremely important that people share 45:03 this information i think and what do you 45:05 think's coming up next to me still going 45:07 through the emails is a much more to 45:09 uncover or you think we've got the 45:11 disability the others there's lots of 45:15 active enough of federal Information 45:19 request 45:19 the foyer request so there's a group 45:21 called Judicial Watch and they have a 45:23 case going and you know every one of 45:27 these emails that Hillary says there's a 45:30 corresponding party on the other side so 45:31 you can find out the other side it they 45:34 are you know a government entity so it's 45:37 Prince David Petraeus was a general at 45:41 CENTCOM how much is this central command 45:43 for the Middle East all the way to 45:44 Afghanistan he has a thousand e-mails 45:48 back and forth to Hillary that their 45:49 suppressing and a and a 30 of them 45:52 answer the search term Benghazi so it's 45:56 if those become available if the here 45:59 again we go to that golden thread just 46:01 keep pulling that golden thread you know 46:03 and more than become exposed the UH the 46:07 pressure point that i would encourage 46:09 everybody to look at is here we have it 46:13 in in our government the Oversight 46:15 Committee for the Senate and we have an 46:18 oversight committee in the house and the 46:20 house has been a the most active and we 46:23 have a guiding jason Chaffetz and then I 46:25 got in trade gallery who are two 46:28 representatives one from South Carolina 46:29 and one from Utah they're the ones that 46:33 have been kind of pushing you know 46:36 saying hey you know this is the law that 46:38 all records that you need to produce 46:40 these emails they started with person in 46:42 December of 2012 46:44 so here we are five years later and 46:47 still he still has not produced emails 46:49 that original request so if you know 46:54 they are the ones that the public needs 46:57 to put pressure on to say do not drop 46:59 this 46:59 do not drop this because when this 47:01 becomes a 22 light it will really answer 47:05 that question that we like the Pentagon 47:07 Papers you know everyone said oh you 47:09 know the US and is doing always good 47:12 thing this picnic at the pentagon papers 47:14 and said oh my god what we've been doing 47:17 you know for all these years for this 12 47:19 year war and it's the the corollary is 47:22 very close i would say to vietnam in 47:24 this situation more worse 47:27 yeah i agree i think it's incredibly 47:29 important people like this is public as 47:31 possible put 47:32 pressure everyone I can this is going to 47:34 be in this guy's going to come to log so 47:37 suppose the other question that we need 47:38 to ask is what do you think Eric 47:41 Braverman actually is well good question 47:46 I turns out that maybe a week ago a he 47:50 was there was a that's what's called an 47:53 email receipt so there's a way of 47:55 sending a email that you can see if the 47:58 person opened the email through a 48:01 special program that I not exactly me 48:04 with all the details but actually 48:06 received that email and it was on one of 48:08 those Wi-Fi it you know they did the 48:13 trace the IP address was on one of those 48:15 plane flights and the original location 48:20 answer to an FBI location in a Louisiana 48:24 southern United States so the plot 48:28 thickens right whereas you really you 48:30 know who knows he's not to blame you 48:33 know when we all the origin was an 48:35 interaction with monitoring his email I 48:38 mean easy we don't know you know yeah we 48:40 don't know we don't know if he's in 48:42 custody 48:43 we don't know if he's in Israel we don't 48:44 know if he's in you know Seal Island 48:47 Georgia it's it's a mystery and we'll 48:50 just keep going at it every day 48:51 ok have you got a website that people 48:54 can go to to get all this information in 48:56 one package i did and it is being 49:02 blocked and I have had a lot of trouble 49:05 with also videos being chopped oil built 49:09 i'll put a video out now and they 49:11 started chopping it and it will be six 49:13 minutes on you know six minutes to 49:15 twelve minutes it won't make sense you 49:17 know so i don't really have an email i 49:21 can send people to write a website 49:23 because it's kind of being blocked 49:25 I'm somehow that this doesn't surprise 49:27 me George that I would be blocking 49:29 that's why ever would I be blocking 49:31 these are truncating your videos that 49:32 doesn't make sense that know what I've 49:36 had many interviews with the calls 49:39 dropping and support but I don't want to 49:41 get you know too paranoid about it but 49:43 if people just go to george webb and 49:45 just searched 49:46 which web with 2 b's and then youtube it 49:49 will be there and you'll see a very 49:51 robust community of people making 49:53 comments and I i call it a family puzzle 49:56 you know it's it's not something that 49:58 everybody 49:59 you don't have to get totally into the 50:02 depths you can just take two people you 50:05 know you can say you know pick a person 50:08 of your choice in this drama and then 50:10 Clinton Foundation into a group google 50:12 search and see what you come up with and 50:14 send me the link and you know it's a 50:17 family puzzle everybody can play good 50:19 stuff will I love your work brother I 50:21 think you've made a fantastic 50:23 contribution and I urge everybody to go 50:25 and look at this like I said you can go 50:27 to my website is right there where is 50:29 Eric Braverman or just go on youtube and 50:31 search for George Webb to bees or search 50:34 for where's Eric Braverman and have a 50:36 look at these videos it really is 50:38 compelling research so thanks very much 50:40 for coming on the show brother it's a 50:42 place to talk to you and dumb as the 50:43 research on falls will try to get you 50:46 back on a little bit later we can figure 50:47 out where it's going for me 50:49 alright thank you very much as pleasure 50:51 ok no problem but I and so that was my 50:56 discussion with george webb yesterday 50:59 and the information that he is presented 51:02 is truly compelling track series and is 51:04 so much more we could have covered in 51:06 the interview but he's actually done 51:08 about 30 videos on the topic and it's 51:11 all there on the playlist on the website 51:13 where you can find on youtube as well 51:14 it's just so difficult to cover all of 51:16 it because the spiderweb is so 51:19 convoluted and goes in so many 51:20 directions and there's just so many 51:21 people involved and it goes way back as 51:24 we mentioned during the show there goes 51:26 way back to Kosovo haiti's involved 51:29 human trafficking is involved the Muslim 51:32 Brotherhood is involved is so much 51:34 involved in these folks so I do urge 51:37 people to go and check out those videos 51:38 or to actually put a couple more minutes 51:41 of interview on there but I didn't get 51:44 my times right with the recording and 51:46 sign it up a couple of minutes short so 51:48 you have me coming in here and talking 51:50 to you at the end of the show not really 51:51 saying much but that's the way it is 51:53 when I interview people first not really 51:55 much of an interview I don't interview 51:57 people very 51:58 why should I really know the right 51:59 questions to ask i just trying to have a 52:01 conversation and see where a guy but I 52:03 really don't think I'm the one who 52:05 should be interviewing people because I 52:07 consider myself to be very good at it 52:09 but I hope you did get something out of 52:12 the interview anywhere ipd get something 52:14 out of the show and I do urge you to go 52:17 and look at this information it's 52:19 extremely important that we get this out 52:21 to the public 52:22 it's extremely important that we put 52:24 pressure on the Trump administration to 52:26 make sure the clinton foundation is 52:28 investigated and it's important for 52:31 every citizen of the united states that 52:33 there indeed every citizen of the world 52:35 if you want to have a country that is 52:37 vile and functions properly you simply 52:39 cannot have this type of criminal 52:41 element involved in government and when 52:43 you look at what's been done with the 52:45 Clinton Foundation how we discuss she 52:47 can overthrow countries now she doesn't 52:48 even have to be involved in government 52:50 and all the stuff that she's done 52:52 recently she hasn't been involved in 52:54 government to do its just been done 52:56 she hasn't needed to be involved in 52:58 government so it needs to be exposed 53:01 folks people need to see what's going on 53:04 there need to see how they're being 53:05 played and nobody out there can expect 53:08 to have any type of honesty or any type 53:11 of decency or integrity in their life 53:14 while we have this sort of criminal 53:15 element that is involved in government 53:17 and is involved in how the world is run 53:20 we're never going to get anywhere what 53:21 we allow these wars to continue folks 53:24 and all these wars have been 53:26 manufactured all of men contrived and 53:29 all of this can be seen by their own 53:32 emails with a show us exactly what 53:35 they're doing folks so it's incredibly 53:37 important that people get this 53:38 information out to people but that is it 53:41 for me fights when they're completely 53:42 out of time 53:43 thank you to anybody who supports our 53:45 website thank you to all the 53:46 contributors to the patriotic and it's 53:48 the only thing that keeps me going folks 53:50 if you can afford a couple of dollars a 53:52 month would really help things if enough 53:54 people can do it maybe i can actually 53:55 get some assistance of some kind but 53:58 thank you to all those who do help 54:01 support the website thank you to those 54:02 who continue to listen to the show thank 54:04 you to those who sent me all their kind 54:06 of miles it's always a pleasure to come 54:09 and talk to you all look forward to 54:10 speaking to you again next 54:11 wake please take very good care until 54:13 then I cash my friends wish
