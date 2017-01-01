The CFR & The Secret Elite Who Control America and The World
Is the CFR part of a global government? Formed in 1921, the Council on Foreign Relations is one of the most influential organizations in the United States -- but who are they? Strap on your tinfoil hat and take a look at the conspiracy theories surrounding the CFR and one-world government.
It's the Old World Order. Jesuits = Old World Order The Royal Bloodlines = Old World Order The Illuminati = Old World Order masquerading as New World Order The New World Order = Masonry (And Jacobins and Rosicrucians) . The Jesuits were created to fight against the Reformation and the Masonry. They could never get inside the Masonry however and the Rosicrucians were something they were highly concerned with. During the Jesuit Suppression of 1773 the "powers that be" used the opportunity to create a NWO group they could use to infiltrate the others, this group became what we now know as the Illuminati, which was created by a very clever Jesuit professor. Now after the Napoleanic Wars we have been lead to believe that The Holy Roman Empire was defeated and that was that. However these Kings and Queens are still very much alive, some never officially abdicated their thrones like the King of Greece. Others like the Queen of the Netherlands owns the majority shares in the largest corporations in the world, Royal Dutch Shell. Others like the Queen of England owns more land than everyone else in the world combined and her face is on a significant portion of the world's currency. Then there is the King of Spain who owns Cintra(sp?) who was set to build the NAFTA Superhighway. Think about that for just a second. Who will we being tolls to on that road? And who do we pay taxes to every time we fill up on Shell gasoline? Maybe you don't go to Shell, but guess what our brilliant country did? We sold ALL of our future SHALE oil reserves to Royal Dutch Shell. Where do you think all that water in California has been going? It's not just going to waste on lawn care, it is being used to frack in the Colorado basin. America was sitting pretty owning 2/3rd of the world's shale oil supply, once the Saudi oil was all used up. Now it is primarily owned by the Holy Roman Empire via the Dutch royal family. You might not buy your guess from Shell, but our grandkids will be forced to. In the shadows the Holy Roman Empire is more powerful now than it has ever been. The Jesuits and Zionists both were created by them. The Jesuits were created to regain influence within the Holy See because other Catholic countries kept killing off German born Holy Roman Emperor Puppet Popes, which led to the Year of 4 Popes, after which the Concordat of Worms was held and there hadn't been a German born Pope in 1,000 years before Bavarian(Illuminati) born Benedict aka Papa Joseph Ratzinger. After this the Emperor relocated to Spain and after Pope Alexander VI aka Roderigo Borgia aka the most notoriously infamous Pope ever. After this there hasn't been a Spanish born Pope in over 500 years. So if you was Emperor what would you do? It's been about 40 years and you are not allowed to have Pope because other Catholic countries felt it gave too much power to the Emperor, so what do you do? Well if you have Francis Borgia as your right hand man and adviser you take his advice when he has a plan of action. He is looking for an excellent public speaker and a man of intense devotion. One that is not directly connected to the Emperor. Borgia finds such a man preaching in Salmanca Spain, Ignatius Loyola. Problem is Loyola got himself arrested for preaching in public without a license, as well as arrested for "sympathies to the Allumbrados". No worries though, Borgia pays his bail and arranges for Loyola to go to the University of Paris to get his proper preaching credentials where Loyola just happens to run into 5 other like minded men. Long story short, Loyola convinces the Pope to create a new religious order that will lead the charge in the Counter-Reformation against the Church's Protestant enemy. The Pope grants permission but limits the number to 60 priests, which is of no matter in the long term scheme of things because the next Pope lifts this limitation just about a decade or so later, before Francis Borgia becomes the new Jesuit General Superior aka "The Black Pope". Borgia makes so many changes that historians consider the original Order Loyola created as being separate from the one Borgia morphed them into. Loyola created the Society of Jesus and Borgia created the Jesuits, which was a derogatory name for the Society but Borgia was fond of it because the name had already begun striking fear into the hearts of their enemies. The Society of Jesus was created in September 1540 and King Henry VIII died in 1547 and the limitation to their order was lifted in 1550. Why do I mention King Henry the VIII's death? His last 3 words were "Monks! Monks! Monks!" Do the math. Historians fucked up and postulated that Henry knew he was dying and was calling for a priest for a bedside confessional. Nope. Why does he need more than 1 for starters? We was he calling for "monks" and not "Priest! Priest! Priest!"? Then you had at least a half dozen Jesuit Plots(hat we know of) against Queen Elizabeth I. The Ridolfi, Babington, Throckmorton, Bye, and Popish Plots just to name a few. Then you have King James and the Gunpowder Plot which I won't even get into other than to say Jesuit Superior General of England Henry Garnett also hung for the crime, and that this took place right before the publication of the King James Version of the bible and was being hatched when the bible was being written. And yes Sir Francis Bacon had a hand in writing it and yes he was a Rosicrucian, as was John Dee. But that is just my own speculation. Not much is known about the Rosicrucians. As for the Zionists, who is credited their creation? The Rothschilds of course. But where did the Rothschilds get their titles of nobility and their initial vast sums of wealth? Oh ya, the Holy Roman Empire, with the wealth coming during the Napoleanic Wars when Napoleon was about to take the Empire's wealthiest and most influential territory Burgundy. The Duke of Burgundy left his entire wealth into the trusted hands of the Rothschilds, which translates to Red Shield. Who else used to have red shields? The original banksters the Knights Templar had red crosses on their shields, maybe the Rothschilds are the trusted banskters for the Holy Roman Empire. Perhaps their wealth is really the Empire's, they are just entrusted to invest it and commit usury on their behalf. What would Zionists get out of the deal? They already got it. They got their holy land back, in which Catholics did too, at least by proxy. The Empire learned they could never hold the Holy Land. The Jews had been at odds with Rome for centuries. The Empire brought the Jews in and created "Court Jews". Speaking of Court Jew, 3 currently served on our Supreme Court. The other 6 members are all Catholic, in which several are Jesuit educated, and at least 3 are members of Opus Dei. Of the Jews, Ginsberg is married to a Jesuit professor. The Lincoln Assassination mirrors the Gunpowder Plot in which the ringleader is not the name remembered, just the patsies holding the torch/smoking gun. Jesuit priests frequented the Surratt house and Mary Surratt spoke her last words to a Jesuit priest. The ringleader John Surratt got away and joined the Papal Zouve. Theorists talk about Allen Dulles when talking about the JFK Assassination, but how many of them know he had a Jesuit priest for a nephew named Avery? Or that the then Secret Service Director James J Rowley had a Jesuit priest brother named Francis? And that JFK forced Rowley to hire the first black agent about 6 months before the assassination? Who else could have given the Secret Service the order to stand down that day? The Rowley family was also family friends with the original founder of the CIA "Wild ill" William Donovan. James recalls him visiting his home in Fordham(Jesuit territory) in an interview that can be found online if one were so inclined to look. He also reveals his Jesuit brother Francis in this same interview, which makes since he became a Jesuit priest growing up a block from Fordham University. Then you have the assassination on Reagan and Pope John Paul II taking place 40 days apart, both by "crazed lone gunmen". Question, why did the Black Pope Pedro Arrupe take a "vacation" to "the far East" immediately after the assassination attempt on Pope John II failed? He is supposed to be the Pope's bodyguard, why did he go to Japan where he spent 15 years doing missionary work? Sure he didn't "flee" to a place he felt he could hole up somewhere with a family he trusted? According to the official story he suffered "a stroke" immediately upon his plane's landing on the Vatican's diplomatically immune soil and that was due to "being so overjoyed to be back home". Pope JPII was no dummy, his predecessor only lasted 33 days and knew who would ultimately be behind any attempt on his life. He struck down the Jesuits next 2 selections for Arrupe's successor and appointed 2 temporary Black Popes, in the event "one should die of old age". JPII settled on fellow Polish born Kolvenbach, who stepped down the first chance he got after Pope JPII died to make room for Arrupe's protégé Adolfo Nicholas. It was a coup. They tried to take out the newly elected President and have him replaced with George Bush Sr and the newly appointed anti-Jesuit Pope John Paul II in order to replace him with someone more pro-Jesuit. Now we have a Jesuit Pope for the first time in history as they were never to be allowed to take up rank within the Church's hierarchy. Not Bishop, not Cardinal and certainly not Pope. The writing is on the wall. The New World Order is a lie. It was infiltrated and subverted by the Old World Order. The powers that be are the same ones they have always been.
